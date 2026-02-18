Invincible Season 4 Confirms Episode Release Schedule (With Big Premiere Plans)

Invincible Season 4 will be making its debut with Prime Video later this Spring, and has finally confirmed the release schedule for its new episodes with some big plans for the premiere. Invincible is one of the biggest superhero franchises that fans can’t wait to see more of in action, and it’s hard not to see why with the next season of the series teasing a big war against the Viltrumite Empire. As we get closer to its debut, Prime Video has confirmed its release schedule taking it through March and April this Spring.

As Invincible Season 4 prepares for its debut this Spring, Prime Video has shared a new update confirming its episode release schedule. It’s going to start off with a bang too as when Invincible Season 4 premieres on March 18th, it’s going to feature the first three episodes of the new season. Episodes will then be releasing on a weekly basis after, and there are going to be eight episodes in this new season overall. You can get a full breakdown of the Invincible Season 4 schedule below.

Invincible Season 4 Episode Release Schedule Revealed

Courtesy of Prime Video

The release schedule for Invincible Season 4 on Prime Video breaks down as such:

March 18 – Episodes 1-3

March 25 – Episode 4

April 1 – Episode 5

April 8 – Episode 6

April 15 – Episode 7

April 22 – Episode 8

Although Invincible Season 4 is only going to be around for two short months with Prime Video, the packed release schedule does make sense when looking at other major hits coming to the streaming service through the next few months. During this time, fans will be juggling other hits like The Boys (which is returning for its final season) and shortly after fans will see debuts of new shows like Spider-Noir. It’s going to be a packed couple of months coming soon.

When it comes to Invincible itself, Season 4 is promising to be a huge one. Still adapting the original comics, the series is going to tackle one of the major arcs that fans have wanted to see with a war between Mark Grayson (and a few hero allies) and the final remnants of the Viltrumite Empire. It’s something that has been built towards for the last few seasons, so fans have been waiting to see some of the big bads who are showing up in these new episodes to bring it all full circle.

What to Know for Invincible Season 4

Courtesy of Prime Video

Invincible Season 4 will be introducing some new faces that play a crucial role in the second half of the series, and the first few new additions to the cast include the likes of Lee Pace as Thragg, Matthew Rhys as Dinosaurus, and Danai Gurira as Universa. There are still some big faces who have yet to be cast as of this time, but we’ll likely see all of that take shape as the new season continues. And fans are going to want to pay attention.

Invincible has officially kicked off the second half of its run with this new season, and that means each arc from now on will be clueing fans in on how this is all going to end. The characters we’ll meet are very important for what is to come later, but it just remains to be seen how the animated series is going to shake up these events to keep it all a surprise for those watching.

