Invincible Season 4 Confirms A Major Hero’s Big Role for the Viltrumite War

Invincible has dropped the first trailer for Season 4 of the animated series, and with it has confirmed that a big hero is going to be joining the line up for the Viltrumite War saga to come. Invincible ended its third season with a massive confrontation between Mark and Conquest, and it only staved off the bigger Viltrumite Empire invasion to come. But as also teased with the third season, the Empire is at a much weaker state than Mark and the others have ever guessed. Meaning the time to also attack them is now.

Invincible Season 4 will be picking up right from where the third season left off, and it’s going to be putting Mark and Nolan in the center of a major war against the Viltrumite Empire. After Conquest’s loss gets their attention in full, Grand Regent Thragg will be making his move next. But that also means putting together a scattering of heroes who could face off against the Viltrumites, and that includes Tech Jacket as he’s finally making his debut in the new season.

Tech Jacket to Debut in Invincible Season 4

Courtesy of Prime Video

Tech Jacket is another hero created by Robert Kirkman and artist E.J. Su, who had a much less successful comics run than Invincible. But one of the coolest aspects of the hero was that he made multiple cameos during Invincible’s biggest moments such as the Invincible War (which led to an animated cameo in the third season), and was touted as one of the only heroes strong enough to stand up to the Viltrumites and survive. It’s why he’s one of Earth’s heroes that Allen and Nolan eventually recruit for the war against the Viltrumites we’re going to see in the fourth season.

Allen and Nolan need fighters who are not only strong enough to fight the Viltrumites and survive, but can also survive in space. Tech Jacket ends up playing a huge role in this arc as he tags with Allen and Nolan while they explore space and find more allies (or weapons to use) for the fight against Thragg. The hero even makes some big moves that are going to be really important for the war effort, so it’s good to see that he’s been confirmed in this trailer and will likely play just as big of a role.

Why Tech Jacket is Important in Invincible

Amazon Prime Video

With Tech Jacket seen together with the other heroes in the comics’ version of the Viltrumite War, it’s now made clear that the Invincible TV series will play out in the same kind of way. There may be twists and turns as to how it gets to its ending as we have seen through other arcs of the animated series thus far, but Invincible’s comics heroes are going to play a part in the arc. Thankfully that includes Tech Jacket as he could have been replaced with someone new or written out altogether otherwise.

Invincible Season 4 will be making its debut on March 18th with Prime Video, but a voice for Tech Jacket has yet to be announced as of this time. New additions to the cast for the season include Lee Pace as Thragg, Matthew Rhys as Dinosaurus, and Danai Gurira as Universa. But more new additions to the voice cast will likely be revealed as we get closer to see the new episodes in action.

