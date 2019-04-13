‘Invisible Man’ Reboot Officially Adds Elisabeth Moss

Following reports of the studio’s interest last month, The Handmaid’s Tale alum Elisabeth Moss has officially boarded Invisible Man, a retelling of the classic Universal tale. Originally meant to be a part of Universal’s shared “Dark Universe,” it appears the studio is switching up their strategy and moving towards independent films after Tom Cruise’s The Mummy flopped at the box office.

Invisible Man sees Moss reteam with Jason Blum, who’s producing the horror flick under his rapidly-expanding Blumhouse Productions banner. The two last worked together on Us, the Jordan Peele-directed horror flick which is the highest-grossing original horror script of all-time.

Instead of falling in line with Universal’s Mummy blockbuster budget, Blum previously admitted that the Invisible Man remake will not be unlike the rest of the low budget horror films pushed out by Blumhouse. Blum was sure to point out that the upcoming film isn’t dependent on larger-than-life set pieces or a massive visual effects budget.

“It was like the Blumhouse version of the Invisible Man, it’s a lower-budget movie. It’s not dependent on special effects, CGI, stunts,” Blum previously said. “It’s super character-driven, it’s really compelling, it’s thrilling, it’s edgy, it feels new. Those were all things that felt like they fit with what our company does. And it happened to be an Invisible Man story, so it checked both boxes. And we responded to it because I think Leigh is just an A+ director.”

With Universal’s Dark Universe in limbo, Blum admits that he wants to focus on one movie at a time. The producer didn’t rule out, however, an interconnected universe at some point in the future.

“I don’t believe in saying ‘We’re going to do movies about this’ and then trying to find a movie about it,” the producer admitted. “So I didn’t believe in going and saying, ‘I want to do all these movies’, and then try to find directors to do them. We have a director who… we’ve also done six or seven movies with, pitched us this spectacular idea about Invisible Man. We told him to write it, he wrote it, then we took it to the studio and said, ‘We’d love to do this and this is what we would do with it,’ and they said yes.”

