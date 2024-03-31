Iron Fist: Give Finn Jones Another Chance as the Marvel Hero

The DefendersVerse now officially finds itself in the same continuity as the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, adding a whole new crop of characters to Hollywood's largest franchise. That means Daredevil: Born Again will ultimately pick up sometime after the third season of Daredevil. It also means there are plenty of familiar characters who could end up appearing in the revival, some plenty more divisive than others.

Since that reveal was first made, there's been plenty of speculation as to who could return outside the Man Without Fear; speculation that was further fueled recently by Iron Fist star Finn Jones. In a post to Instagram Stories, Jones shared a look at some travel bags, with an issue of Power Man and Iron Fist sticking out of one. Naturally, this led to fans speculating on if that means Jones is returning as the Immortal Weapon.

To be frank, Jones should absolutely come back as the character and be given another chance at playing the Sworn Enemy of The Hand. It's no secret the first season of Iron Fist is one of the worst-reviewed Marvel projects ever made; but the first batch of episodes was written by a room led by Scott Buck, a creative notorious for cutting corners in order to help networks come in under-budget.

The second season, however, receive far more favorable reviews with the hiring of Raven Metzner and a new team of writers. With most criticizers of the show, you'll likely find people who didn't bother coming back for the second season. They missed the fact it effectively started from scratch and turned Rand into someone far more accurate to the comics; or that the series was being set up to adapt the character's most popular comic runs.

Beyond that, however, is Jones himself. The actor is more passionate about the character than most other actors in the franchise, and he's fully aware of the reviews that poured in for the show.

"I would love to continue playing that character. I think there's a lot of room for growth. Personally, where I would like to see the reintroduction of the character would be something like a Heroes for Hire TV series," the actor told us in 2022. " I think that would be the most dynamic and fun way to reintroduce those characters. I loved working with Mike and I loved the on-screen chemistry between Danny and Luke. I think it's a really interesting creative place that show can be taken in. I'd love to pick up that mantle again and keep moving this character forward and make the best possible Iron Fist there could be."

With all Marvel projects now under Marvel Studios—a production house known for staying true to the source material and caring greatly about its product—Jones is definitely an actor that should get another chance at playing their DefendersVerse character.

