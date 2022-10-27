Ironheart Casts Cree Summer, New Details on Sacha Baron Cohen's Mephisto

The cast of Marvel's Ironheart is shaping up to be a pretty impressive one. Dominique Thorne is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever next month. We won't have to wait long to see what's next for the hero, as she will lead her own solo series on Disney+ next year. When that happens, Thorne will be joined by a star-studded cast that includes Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, and maybe even Sacha Baron Cohen.

On Wednesday, Deadline reported that veteran voice actress Cree Summer is joining Ironheart in an undisclosed role. Summer has more than 360 credits to her name, though she's most well-known for voicing Princess Kida in Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire.

In addition to revealing the casting of Summer, Deadline also shared some new details about Sacha Baron Cohen's potential new Marvel gig, It was reported earlier this month that the Borat star was in talks to join the MCU as Mephisto, making his debut in Ironheart. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but this new information only adds fuel to the fire.

Is Sacha Baron Cohen Mephisto?

According to Deadline's latest report, Cohen is going to appear later in the six-episode Ironheart series, taking on the role of Mephisto, the devil of the Marvel Universe. The appearance is likely to come in one of the show's final two episodes. Additionally, reports indicate that the actor has been scanned for CGI effects, meaning that there could be some sort of alter ego for his character.

Who Stars in Marvel's Ironheart?

Thorne will be reprising her role as the titular hero after making her franchise debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She'll be joined by Anthony Ramos, who is playing the villainous character known as The Hood (and provide a connection to Mephisto). The cast also includes Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Shakira Barrera, Regan Aliyah, Shea Coulee, Zoe Terakes, and Paul Calderon.

The series is created by Chinaka Hodge, who has recently worked on Amazing Stories, Showpiercer, and Netflix's The Midnight Club.

What do you think of Ironheart's cast so far? Let us know in the comments!