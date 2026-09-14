Gravity Falls Creator Shoots Down Any Hope for a Sequel: “Show’s Over”

It’s been ten years since Gravity Falls ended its run with Disney, and the creator behind it all has unfortunately shut down any hope for a potential sequel anytime soon. Gravity Falls might have made a quiet debut with the Disney Channel when it first premiered back in 2015, but the animated series quickly went on to build a very dedicated fanbase that would meticulously go through every single episode thanks to the lore and mystery building it had done with just two seasons. That’s why fans have always been craving more.

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Over the decade since Gravity Falls ended, fans have been asking series creator Alex Hirsch about potentially bringing the series back for a third season or some other kind of continuation. It’s a question that Hirsch has been especially vocal about and has been turning down at many occasions. That’s especially the case in a recent interview with Polygon as Hirsch revealed that he has “no intention to ever create a season three of Gravity Falls” because it’s story is complete.

Gravity Falls Creator Debunks Season 3 Theories

Courtesy of Disney Television Animation

When asked about whether or not he ever planned to return with more of Gravity Falls, Hirsch explained that he’s always asked about it even though he’s said no multiple times over the years, “…I’ve been saying, ‘Sorry, shows over” for a decade’ Yet every single convention, every single Reddit AMA, every single Twitter thread has someone saying, ‘OK, but when are you gonna answer the question?’” [laughs]’” But while he’s happy about the fan response, Gravity Falls has a satisfying ending.

“I have no intention to ever create a season three of Gravity Falls because I think one of the reasons we’re still talking about it 10 years later is that there’s a satisfying ending to the story,” Hirsch explained. “It was designed to tell a story about one incredible summer, where these two twins sort of went through this threshold of going from little kids to starting to become young teens and their uncle who had this long lost brother who finally found him and this question, ‘Who wrote the journals?’ and this big answer.” As Hirsch explained, it wasn’t an idea meant to continue with all kinds of add-ons.

Why Gravity Falls Doesn’t Need a Season 3

Disney

Gravity Falls is still such a big hit to this day that it really doesn’t need a third season. It’s so long after the original run of the series that any continuation would just not feel like Gravity Falls, and thus wouldn’t meet the expectations that dedicated fans might have built up in their heads over what that would look like. And as Hirsch explains, part of the reason it’s gotten even bigger over the last decade is because it’s a complete story that fans have been able to watch through.

The decade has allowed many new eyes to find Gravity Falls through Disney+, and it’s led to it having much more support than it did during its initial broadcast. It’s not that the show was cancelled or cut short, Hirsch and the rest of the team just felt that the story went as far as it could go. Now it’s time to move ahead to other potential projects in the future.

HT – Polygon