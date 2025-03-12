5 Marvel Characters That Have Been Wasted by the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s vast roster of characters includes some that have become major cornerstones of the franchise, and others that have not been given their full potential on screen. Comprised of over 40 movies and TV shows, the MCU was initially headlined by the likes Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark, Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers, and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. Several of the franchise’s foundational characters have since been retired, but the MCU’s transition between eras hasn’t been free from shortcomings. The myriad of new characters introduced in the Multiverse Saga has led to the lamentable sidelining of some extremely promising heroes.

Several now-deceased characters were let down by the MCU in the past, proving that the esteemed franchise is far from perfect when it comes to character development. These five Marvel heroes have been wasted thus far, but it’s not too late for the MCU to turn things around for them.

Moon Knight

The 2022 Disney+ series Moon Knight served as an emphatic introduction to the morally gray hero. Exceptionally portrayed by Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight’s dissociative identity disorder-induced alters of Marc Spector and Steven Grant make the character one of the MCU’s most uniquely compelling figures. Regrettably, Moon Knight has not appeared in the MCU since the show aired, and there are currently no concrete plans for Season 2. Moon Knight’s MCU future has looked bleak for nearly three years, however, Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum’s recent confirmation that the franchise does have plans for the character should offer a sense of optimism for fans. It’s still unknown exactly when or where Moon Knight will show up next, and the MCU has a lot to make up for after leaving the hero on the sidelines for so long.

Valkyrie

The debut of Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok brought in another fantastic character involved in the God of Thunder’s story. Valkyrie’s introduction, as well as her subsequent non-cameo appearances in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder prove that she has tons of potential, and not only as a supporting character. Rising from a discarded warrior to the King of New Asgard, Valkyrie has traversed a fascinating arc. Yet, frustratingly, the MCU has not given her nearly enough to do on screen. Valkyrie’s story significantly differs from her Marvel Comics counterpart, so the MCU could take the character in any direction in the future. The possibilities are endless, and Valkyrie would make a great candidate for a solo project. However it happens, the MCU would be wise to bring back Thompson in the near future and make up for Valkyrie’s wasted potential.

Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers

Despite headlining two movies, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers has unfortunately felt like an afterthought in the MCU. Following her introduction in 2019’s Captain Marvel, the hero featured in an unexpectedly small role in Avengers: Endgame. Carol’s MCU debut seemed to position her as one of the franchise’s most prominent characters of the future, but her buildup hasn’t yielded much. 2023’s The Marvels served as an exciting return for Carol as she teamed-up with Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, though it’s hard to tell if the film, which vastly underperformed at the box office, will lead to any future advanced roles for any of its main heroes. Captain Marvel stands among the universe’s most powerful beings, yet the MCU has not treated her as such. Carol’s largely underwhelming appearances thus far need to be remedied very soon, and the MCU can do just that in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday and 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars.

Shang-Chi

Almost four years have passed since the introduction of Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi in 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Although a sequel was confirmed to be in the works soon after the movie’s release, no major news on the project’s development has been reported since. At the same time, the hero’s involvement in other future projects like Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars is uncertain. The MCU’s sidelining of Shang-Chi threatens to undo what was a great debut for the character now that he has lost all momentum. With Shang-Chi 2 likely a few years away, the titular hero has nothing to do in the meantime. If Marvel wants fans to remain invested in Shang-Chi’s story, it must quit treading water with the character and incorporate him into its next big events.

Hulk/Bruce Banner

It’s hard to believe that Mark Ruffalo has played Hulk/Bruce Banner in the MCU for over a decade. The actor took over for The Incredible Hulk star Edward Norton in 2012’s The Avengers and has delivered an impressive portrayal of the scientist-turned-green-monster in subsequent Avengers movies. Hulk’s most recent MCU appearance came in the 2022 Disney+ series She-Hulk Attorney at Law, and it’s not entirely clear where’s the character is headed next. Fans have long expressed dissatisfaction at the lack of a solo film for Ruffalo’s Hulk, and it doesn’t appear that one is on the way.

Despite his pivotal role in the MCU’s Infinity Saga, its seems that the franchise hasn’t always known what to do with the hero. Questionable writing decisions such as Bruce’s half-baked romance with Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow and the merging of Bruce and Hulk to make Smart Hulk have dulled the arc of a fan-favorite character portrayed by a top-notch actor. Fortunately, Hulk remains a likely character to partake in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, so there’s a strong possibility he will at least feature in the MCU’s biggest stories again.