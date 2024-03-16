Who's Hosting Saturday Night Live Tonight?

After a string of all-new Saturday Night Live episodes, the series is taking a brief break. The live sketch comedy is now on a hiatus for the next few weeks, taking an early spring break to recharge before returning for the last string of episodes of the year. That means tonight, March 16th, won't feature a new episode; in lieu of a live taping at 30 Rock, NBC will instead air old episodes in its place.

The cast and crew of Saturday Night Live will then return to Studio 8H on Saturday, March 30th for three new episodes. Ramy Youssef will make his SNL hosting debut on the March 30th edition, being joined by musical guest Travis Scott. Kristen Wiig will officially join the Five-Timers Club the following week on April 6th, appearing on the series with singer-songwriter RAYE. Ryan Gosling will then host the last of three new episodes with country star Chris Stapleton. The Gosling/Stapleton episode on April 13th marks the third time each of the talents have appeared on Saturday Night Live.

The show will then go another two-week break before returning in May for three more episodes. It's likely those three episodes will be the end of Season 49 before Saturday Night Live breaks for the summer.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.