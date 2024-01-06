Is Saturday Night Live Back Yet?

It will still be a couple of weeks until Saturday Night Live returns to 30 Rock for new episodes. As it stands now, the series isn't set to return to Studio 8H until Saturday, January 20th. When it does return, however, breakout Hollywood star Jacob Elordi will be making his hosting debut on the series. Best known for his roles in Netflix's Kissing Booth franchise and Euphoria, Elordi made an even bigger splash with his lead role in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn. He'll be joined on the episode by singer-songwriter Reneé Rapp, a musician also making their musical guest debut

Once the shows back with new episodes, it will release three straight new editions (January 20th, January 27th, and February 3rd) before taking a two week. It will then return once again on February 24th for another batch of three new episodes.

Instead of a new episode tonight, NBC will be airing two previous episodes in its place. In an early timeslot beginning at 10 p.m. Central, a Season 48 episode featuring Ana de Armas and Karol G will be broadcast. During the show's normal timeslot at 11:30 p.m. Eastern, an episode from earlier this season will air. That episode features the return of Aquaman star Jason Momoa as host and Tate McRae making her debut as musical guest.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.