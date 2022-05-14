SNL Inches Towards Season 47 Finale With Selena Gomez's Hosting Debut

✖

The latest season of Saturday Night Live will soon draw to a close, and it's bringing out a pair of all-new hosts to round out its latest batch of episodes. Tonight, May 14th, Selena Gomez makes her hosting debut on the show in what will serve as the penultimate episode of the year. She'll be joined at Studio 8H by Post Malone, a beloved hip-hop artist who also happens to be making his debut on the live sketch comedy.

While tonight's episode will serve as Gomez's hosting debut, she has appeared on the show before. The pop star first appeared at 30 Rock as musical guest during a Season 41 episode in 2016 hosted by Ronda Rousey.

After tonight's episode, only one remains in the season. Season 47 will wrap up with an episode with Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne and musical guest Japanese Breakfast next Saturday, May 21st. Both Lyonne and Japanese Breakfast are making their debuts on the show at that time.

Lyonne's hosting debut will serve as the finale to Season 47, with just two more years left before the show's record-setting 50th anniversary. In fact, longtime producer Lorne Michaels has previously expressed interest in staying on with the show to see it through to the milestone season.

"You know, I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years," the producer told CBS Mornings on Monday. "I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave. But … I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on."

"Of course, I have a sense of where we're headed with that, you know," Michael added. When pressed for more information, he added "I'm not going to go on about it — it's three years away."

