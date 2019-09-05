Jack Ryan Season 2 Trailer Reveals Premiere Date

Amazon Prime is keeping its momentum after a successful debut season of The Boys with a brand new season of its hit series Jack Ryan, and now we’ve got a brand new trailer for it and the official release date. The new trailer picks up after the events of season 1 and will follow returning star John Krasinski as he attempts to track a shipment of illegal arms in South America. As he’ll discover though, this investigation won’t just affect South America, but the entire world, as everyone seems to have their hand in the cookie jar. The new trailer also revealed the official release date for season 2, which will hit Amazon Prime on Friday, November 1st.

You can check out the brand new trailer in the video above, and the season 2 poster for Jack Ryan can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans can also see the trailer during tonight’s NFL season opener on NBC. This will actually be the first time Prime Video is running a trailer on broadcast television, but they aren’t stopping there, as people flying into LAX will see a 50,000 square foot rooftop Jack is Back-illuminated billboard, which will also take the crown for largest rooftop advertising placement of all time.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television and Skydance Television and will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. In addition to Krasinski, the second season of the dramatic series also stars Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as James Greer, Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) as Harriet ‘Harry’ Baumann and Michael Kelly (House of Cards) as Mike November.

You can check out the official description of season 2 below.

“In the second season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, after tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan, portrayed by Krasinski, heads down to South America to investigate. As Jack’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.”

