Jack Ryan Season 3 Replaces Showrunner With Prison Break Creator

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is preparing to enter a whole new era. According to a new report from Variety, Paul Scheuring is set to serve as the series’ showrunner for its upcoming third season, after original co-showrunner Carlton Cuse stepped away from the project in March of this year. Scheuring is known for creating the beloved series Prison Break, as well as writing Den of Thieves and A Man Apart. David Scarpa, who wrote All The Money in the World, was originally set to showrun Season 3, but reportedly departed the project soon after coming on board.

The series stars John Krasinski as the titular CIA agent who, in the second season, ventures into a Venezuelan jungle to investigate an illegal arms deal.

“When you do something like this, it was a very narrow target. I realized that as good as wrote the show, if we didn’t get the right guy, the show wasn’t gonna work,” Cuse explained in a previous interview. “And you need to find a guy who’s a leading man, who is vulnerable, who has got a big brain — because that’s Jack Ryan’s superpower, is his brain — plus he’s gotta be a believable action guy, [and] we wrote the character with charm. I mean, the more characteristics you add, the shorter the list gets of guys that can do it. And John was the guy who we felt embodied everything we wanted in the character.”

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television and Skydance Television and will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. In addition to Krasinski, the second season of the dramatic series also stars Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as James Greer, Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) as Harriet ‘Harry’ Baumann and Michael Kelly (House of Cards) as Mike November.

You can check out the official description of season 2 below.

“In the second season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, after tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan, portrayed by Krasinski, heads down to South America to investigate. As Jack’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.”

