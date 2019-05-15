James Corden Upset by Game of Thrones Fan Wishing Cancer on His Child

Once again, Game of Thrones has made a lot of people mad as it barrels toward the finish line. But instead of a main character getting killed in shocking, brutal fashion, instead fans are upset that one of their favorites has seemingly become a villain. Unfortunately, some fans are directing their anger in the wrong direction.

One Twitter user lashed out at The Late Late Show host James Corden after he made a joke about the final season, wishing that his child would get cancer over a spoiler the Twitter user already knew, admitting he watched the show. The user has since been suspended, but Corden’s response garnered tons of fan support.

Don’t worry, everyone! President Trump knows exactly how to get out of this trade war with China… pic.twitter.com/B0LBrxQEbW — ✨ The Late Late Show with James Corden ✨ (@latelateshow) May 14, 2019

“It’s fucked up you can’t even watch TV without a fat fuck spoiling something… Luckily I got to see it before this, but seriously I hope his kid gets cancer,” wrote the user. And, predictably, Corden did not enjoy this interaction.

That is, without question, the single most upsetting thing I think you could ever say about me or my family. Please take a minute and think about what you just wrote and whether you want to be a person who publicly says such things.I believe you’re better than that x — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 14, 2019

When the user responded that it was a joke, Corden didn’t back down but continued to use his platform to ask for empathy.

Well I saw your hope for my https://t.co/sXNdumvMFm hope for yours is that they never get to read that their mother or father would wish cancer on any child as ‘a joke’.Because however you defend it to them,they’ll never be able to understand how you could do such a thing.Night x — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 14, 2019

As evidenced by the reaction to the latest episode, some fans take their entrainment way too seriously and should probably take a deep breath before they get angry on social media. It’s ok to find enjoyment, it’s ok to be disappointed in actions and events that take place in film and television.

But once you cross a line, be prepared to deal with the consequences.

The final episode of Game of Thrones airs this Sunday on HBO TV.

