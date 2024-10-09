James Gunn Welcomes Lanterns Star Kyle Chandler to the DCU

In brightest day, in blackest night, the new DC Universe has officially found its latest lead. On Wednesday, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn took to social media to fully confirm that Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights, Early Edition) has been cast as Hal Jordan / Green Lantern in the forthcoming HBO live-action series Lanterns. Chandler’s casting was first reported earlier this fall, after reports had indicated that actors like Josh Brolin, Matthew McConaughey, and Ewan McGregor were in contention for the part. This news comes just hours after official confirmation that Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge, Krypton) has also been cast in Lanterns‘ other lead role of John Stewart / Green Lantern.

“Welcome to the DCU, Kyle Chandler!” Gunn’s post reads. “Now our Hal Jordan in #Lanterns.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Who Is DC’s Hal Jordan?

Created by John Broome and Gil Kane in 1959’s Showcase #22, Hal Jordan is the second man to take on the mantle of Green Lantern in the comics. His Silver Age introduction established him as an aircraft test pilot who gets recruited into the cosmic police force the Green Lantern Corps. Armed with a power ring that can create constructs of anything inspired by his will, Hal goes on to become a founding member of the Justice League of America and a close ally of Oliver Queen / Green Arrow, with the two of them teaming up to fight injustices on a cross-country road trip.

In later years, Hal’s comic tenure has been put through the wringer, transforming into the evil villain Parallax in the 1990s, dying, becoming The Spectre, and then being revived as a Green Lantern. Lanterns will mark Hal’s latest live-action portrayal, following Howard Murphy in the 1978 television specials Legends of the Superheroes, and Ryan Reynolds’ starring take on the character in 2011’s Green Lantern movie. Hal has also been portrayed in animation countless times, voiced by Nathan Fillion, Jonah Hill, and more.

What Is Lanterns About?

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. The series, which has secured an eight-episode straight-to-series order from HBO, is executive produced and written by Ozark‘s Chris Mundy, Watchmen and Lost‘s Damon Lindelof, and award-winning comic creator Tom King. It will be the first new live-action series in Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU, with other future projects including the sophomore season of Peacemaker, as well as the first seasons of Booster Gold, Waller, and the Wonder Woman prequel series Paradise Lost.

“We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC’s ‘Green Lantern,’” Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content, said in a statement when the series was officially greenlit. “As part of James and Peter’s vision for the DC Universe, this first new live action series will mark an exciting new era.”

Lanterns does not currently have a confirmed release date.