Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Knows What He’ll Say in His Final Episode

Alex Trebek has been an integral part of many people’s lives for decades, thanks to his work as the host of Jeopardy!. The long-running quiz show series has become a sort of pop-culture staple, in part thanks to Trebek’s charismatic and encouraging demeanor. Over the past year, Trebek’s future on the series has been in question, after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the spring. While Trebek has planned to stay on the show “as long as [his] skills have not diminished”, the television personality has apparently thought about how he will eventually bid farewell. In an interview with ABC News as part of their upcoming special What Is Jeopardy? Alex Trebek and America’s Most Popular Quiz Show, Trebek spoke about what he expects to happen on his final show.

“It’ll be a significant moment for me,” Trebek explained. “But I’ve kind of, in my mind, rehearsed it already, and what I would do on that day is tell the director, ‘Time the showdown to leave me 30 seconds at the end. That’s all I want.’ And I will say my goodbyes and I will tell people, ‘Don’t ask me who’s going to replace me because I have no say whatsoever. But I’m sure that if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you have shown me…then they will be a success and the show will continue being a success. And until we meet again, God bless you and goodbye.”

Trebek also reportedly revealed that the process has already begun to find his replacement, something that has been rumored since April. While there’s no indication of when Trebek will say his farewell (especially since Jeopardy! films several months in advance), he previously expressed excitement in being involved with the show’s 36th season.

“I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is now over,” Trebek revealed in a video in August. “I’m on the mend and that’s all I can hope for right now… We have some exciting things coming up and I can’t wait to share them with all of you. Let me tell you, it’s going to be a good year.”

Early next year, Trebek will be part of a special primetime event called Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time, which will see franchise champions Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Brad Rutter competing for a $1 million prize. The event will begin on January 7th on ABC.

