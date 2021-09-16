Jeopardy Announces Its Two Hosts for the Remainder of the Year

Jeopardy! has announced two hosts for the remainder of this year. Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will be standing in front for the rest of 2021. It’s a move that a lot of people saw coming and will be sure to spark some opinions. The game show has had a strange year as they tried to find a permanent host after the passing of Alex Trebek. Producer Mike Richards was in charge of the search and cycled through a lot of potential candidates. In that crop was fan-favorite selection LeVar Burton and curiously absent was Laura Coates, who Trebek actually put forward for the position before his passing. Sony Pictures Television quickly had a bit of a mess on their hands when Richards was announced as the host. From comments of “Who?” to “How could the producer choose himself for the role?” there was a lot of turmoil.

The straw the finally broke the camel’s back was the discovery of some misconduct behind the scenes while the producer was at Wheel of Fortune. Jeopardy! had to take action and now you have the sitcom star and former champion leading the way for 2021.

Not sure if you’ve heard but @missmayim and @kenjennings are hosting me until the end of the year. Everyone on the staff is supralunar. pic.twitter.com/mpYVpusQ7V — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 16, 2021

Sony informed the entire staff about Richards’ departure in a written memo. “I’m writing to let you know that Mike will no longer be serving as EP of Wheel and Jeopardy! effective immediately,” executive vice president of business and strategy Suzanne Pete said in the note to production teams for both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. “We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened.”

Richards actually released a statement of his own after the choice for him to step down was made, “I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role,” the executive producer wrote. “However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately.”

