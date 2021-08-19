New Jeopardy! Host Mike Richards Under Fire Over Sexist Comments Made on Podcast

✖

Just a few weeks after being named the new host of Jeopardy!, Mike Richards has come under fire over sexist comments he previously hosted. According to Variety, Richards made comments on "The Randumb Show" podcast which he hosted from 2013 to 2014. The podcast was taped in his office as an executive producer of The Price Is Right.

Per the report, The Ringer reviewed all 41 episodes of "The Randumb Show", which was promoted as a behind-the-scenes look at the popular The Price Is Right game show, and found that Richards frequently used offensive and disparaging language regarding women, including referring to his co-host as a "booth ho". The comments are just the latest concerns to surface regarding Richards in the wake of the Jeopardy! hosting announcement. Details of previous litigation surfaced soon after the announcement, including complaints of pregnancy discrimination filed by former The Price Is Right models, though Richards issued a statement about the matter to the Jeopardy! staff, in a memo that has been obtained by Daily Beast previously.

Richards has also issued a statement apologizing for the podcast comments. You can read it in full below.

“It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago. Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry. The podcast was intended to be a series of irreverent conversations between longtime friends who had a history of joking around. Even with the passage of time, it’s more than clear that my attempts to be funny and provocative were not acceptable, and I have removed the episodes. My responsibilities today as a father, husband, and a public personality who speaks to many people through my role on television means I have substantial and serious obligations as a role model, and I intend to live up to them.”

Richards was officially named as the new host of Jeopardy! earlier this month. He will serve as the host of the daily syndicated version of the popular game show while Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik was announced as the host for primetime Jeopardy! specials and a spinoff series. Richards will also remain an executive producer on Jeopardy! as well as Wheel of Fortune.

Photo: Daytime Emmy Awards 2021 via Getty Images