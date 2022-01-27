Jeopardy! Champ Amy Schneider’s Legendary Streak Comes to an End

Amy Schneider’s record-setting Jeopardy! winning streak has come to an end. On Wednesday’s show, Schneider’s 40-game winning streak ended when the champion was tripped up on the Final Jeopardy! clue and ended up defeated by Rhone Talsma, a Chicago librarian who won $29,600 compared to Schneider’s $19,600 for that game. Going into Final Jeopardy! Schneider led Talsma $27,600 to $17,600.

The Final Jeopardy! category was “Countries in the World”, and the clue was “The only nation in the world whose name in English ends with an H, it’s also one of the 10 most populous.” “What is Bangladesh?” was the correct response and while Talsma had the correct response, Schneider left her response blank.

Talsma says that he is in shock having defeated Schneider.

“This is my favorite show. I was so excited to be here, and I just wanted to do my best,” Talsma said (via TVLine). I did not expect to be facing a 40-day champion, and I was excited to maybe see someone else slay the giant. I just really didn’t think it was going to be me, so I’m thrilled.”

Schneider recently made Jeopardy! history with her winning streak, becoming one of only four people in the history of the game show to take home $1 million in prize money and the top female earner in the show’s history.

“I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it,” Schneider said “I loved hanging out with him, we had great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good. I still came very close to winning, but I did feel like maybe I was slipping a little bit. And once it was clear that he was fast on the buzzer, I knew it was going to be a battle all the way.

“It’s really been an honor,” she added. “To know that I’m one of the most successful people at a game I’ve loved since I was a kid and to know that I’m a part of its history now, I just don’t know how to process it.”

