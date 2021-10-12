Jeopardy! Fans Praise Matt Amodio After 38 Game Win Streak Ends

After 38 wins in a row and over $1.5 million in prize money, Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio’s reign in the first position of the long running game show has concluded. In his 39th straight appearance, Amodio found himself behind the other two contestants, sitting in third place for the first time when headed into the Final Jeoaprdy! round, unfortunately he missed the last question and stayed in third place at the game’s conclusion. Johnathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Florida became the new champion after Amodio’s loss. Following the end of the episode, Jeopardy! fans quickly took to social media to praise Amodio, causing the game show to trend #3 on Twitter.

“My name may be near Brad, Ken, and James in the record book, but I’m just glad I’m not up near them with buzzers in their hands,” Amodio previously said in an interview for Jeopardy’s official website. “Because we know who the real GOATs still are….Every time I win another game I feel more pressure to keep winning. I kind of liked back when there were only 2 and 3 and my expectations were lower. The super streaker status, that’s a bit much.” At the end of his run Amodio is in second place for consecutive games won and third place for winnings.

Thank you so very much, #MattAmodio. It’s been a joy getting to know you. We all look forward to seeing a lot more of you. #jeopardy — ChenkaSF (@55Chenka) October 12, 2021

damn, congrats @AmodioMatt on an amazing run! let’s hope Jonathan does big things too #Jeopardy — cheryl canning (@christinamango) October 12, 2021

I'm the most sad because now @AmodioMatt won't get to be on #jeopardy when @KenJennings is the host. — Lauren (@laurenasheps) October 12, 2021

Matt Amodio when the other contestant found the second daily double #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/A7z4YzlDkE — Tini (@Tini245) October 11, 2021

