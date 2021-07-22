Jeopardy Fans Remember Alex Trebek on What Would Have Been His 81st Birthday

Alex Trebek was the beloved game show host known best for Jeopardy!, a role he began in 1984 and continued until his passing last year. Back in November, Trebek passed away at age 80 after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. Today, July 22nd, would have marked Trebek's 81st birthday, so many fans have taken to Twitter to honor him and his legacy.

Ever since Trebek passed away, folks have taken to social media to pay tribute to him whenever possible. Celebrities and fans alike paid tribute to the host after he passed and celebrated his work after his final Jeopardy! episode aired in January. More recently, Trebek won a posthumous Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host for the third consecutive year and eighth time overall at the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The award was accepted on Trebek's behalf by his children, Matt and Emily Trebek. During their acceptance speech, Trebek's children spoke about their father's love of his work.

"We're so honored to accept this award on behalf of our dad," Matt Trebek said (via People). "For as long as we could remember he was honored to be a part of Jeopardy! [and] to work on a show that was based on knowledge, risk, and that challenged people how to think. He loved every bit of it."

You can check out some of the tweets that honor Trebek on his birthday below...