Jeopardy Fans Remember Alex Trebek on What Would Have Been His 81st Birthday
Alex Trebek was the beloved game show host known best for Jeopardy!, a role he began in 1984 and continued until his passing last year. Back in November, Trebek passed away at age 80 after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. Today, July 22nd, would have marked Trebek's 81st birthday, so many fans have taken to Twitter to honor him and his legacy.
Ever since Trebek passed away, folks have taken to social media to pay tribute to him whenever possible. Celebrities and fans alike paid tribute to the host after he passed and celebrated his work after his final Jeopardy! episode aired in January. More recently, Trebek won a posthumous Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host for the third consecutive year and eighth time overall at the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The award was accepted on Trebek's behalf by his children, Matt and Emily Trebek. During their acceptance speech, Trebek's children spoke about their father's love of his work.
"We're so honored to accept this award on behalf of our dad," Matt Trebek said (via People). "For as long as we could remember he was honored to be a part of Jeopardy! [and] to work on a show that was based on knowledge, risk, and that challenged people how to think. He loved every bit of it."
You can check out some of the tweets that honor Trebek on his birthday below...
Love From Robin Roberts
prevnext
Robin Roberts pays tribute to Alex Trebek, who would have celebrated his 81st birthday today. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1YG17BsPPp— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 22, 2021
Jeopardy Tributes
prevnext
As someone who made it up to the stage, I will say there is still no one who can truly hold a candle to the late great Alex Trebek. He is and will continue to be dearly missed in all our homes. Sending love to his family and loyal Jeopardy crew. Happy Birthday Alex. pic.twitter.com/ctyyc99qpt— Buzzy Cohen (@buzztronics) July 22, 2021
Canadian Icon
prevnext
Canadian-born Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek would have been 81 years old today. For more than three decades he entertained, educated and inspired millions of people around the world.
Happy Birthday to this incredible Canadian icon.
📸 @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/qXV45i2uZU— HISTORY Canada (@HistoryTVCanada) July 22, 2021
Throwbacks
prevnext
Alex Trebek would've turned 81 today. Happy birthday to a true legend! 🕊️
Now enjoy him reading rap lyrics on Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/GwCQWfRzXX— BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) July 22, 2021
Further Back
prevnext
Today We Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Alex Trebek 7/22/40-11/8/20
Born George Alexander Trebek on July 22nd 1940 in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, this Television Personality and Game Show Host Always Kept Us Thinking. (And Smiling)#AlexTrebek #Jeopardy @Jeopardy #TV #Legend pic.twitter.com/8M0loBC92J— 80sThen80sNow (@80sThen80sNow) July 22, 2021
Way Back
prevnext
ALEX TREBEK born July 22 (1940-2020)— Patricia Nolan-Hall (@CaftanWoman) July 22, 2021
The young host of Reach for the Top was on his way! pic.twitter.com/MzaYd8jwiE
Love From Betty Fans...
prevnext
Remembering the late Alex Trebek on his birthday 🎂 #alextrebek #bettywhite #jeopardy #goldengirls #thegoldengirls pic.twitter.com/HLy97ZLhyk— Betty White Noise (@BettyWhiteNoise) July 22, 2021
...and Smokey the Bear
prevnext
Thinking of my pal, the late Alex Trebek. Happy Birthday to the legend, we all miss you. pic.twitter.com/51YcFk8un4— Smokey Bear (@smokey_bear) July 22, 2021
Finally, a Recommendation
prev
Yeah, tough to now know today would have been Alex Trebek's 81st birthday.
Highly recommend his memoir "The Answer Is ... ".
Learned so much more about the late legend I was lucky enough to meet.— SN's Vinnie Iyer (@vinnieiyer) July 22, 2021