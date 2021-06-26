Jeopardy: Alex Trebek Wins Emmy Award

✖

Late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has won an Emmy Award for outstanding game show host for the third consecutive year and eighth time overall at the recent 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The award was accepted on Trebek's behalf by his children Matt and Emily Trebek. Trebek died last November at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. During their acceptance speech, Trebek's children spoke about their father's love of his work.

"We're so honored to accept this award on behalf of our dad," Matt Trebek said (via People). "For as long as we could remember he was honored to be a part of Jeopardy! [and] to work on a show that was based on knowledge, risk, and that challenged people how to think. He loved every bit of it."

"Over the past 37 years, the show became his second family," Emily Trebek said. "He was always so excited to go to work, even during his battle with cancer. He was so fortunate that he was able to do what he loved and we know he not once took it for granted. So, on behalf of our family, we thank you so much."

Trebek was also honored during a special tribute alongside Larry King and Regis Philbin with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appearing to speak about Trebek's impact.

"Alex Trebek entertained millions of people with his quick wit and bright sense of humor - and he never missed an opportunity to stump contestants with questions about Canada," Trudeau said. "When I got to talk with him a few years ago, he expressed to me how proud he was to be a Canadian. I had to tell him that all Canadians are incredibly proud he's one of us as well."

Trebek died last November after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The beloved game show host was very open with fans about his struggles with cancer, sharing not only his struggles but his hope and his gratitude for those who wished him well and prayed for him.

"Now I'd be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one," Trebek shared in a video update in early 2020. "There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will. There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned, and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on. But I brushed that aside quickly because that would have been a massive betrayal - a betrayal of my wife and soulmate, Jean, who has given her all to help me survive. It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts, of the value of living and hope, of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf."

In addition to Trebek's win for outstanding game show host, Jeopardy! also won for outstanding game show for the second consecutive year and the 17the time overall.

Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images