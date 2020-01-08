Jeopardy! Fans Are Loving Alex Trebek Saying “Bitchin’”

Television has already brought fans some pretty interesting gifts in 2020, and Jeopardy!‘s “Greatest of All Time” tournament is no exception. The primetime event united three of the long-running series’ most iconic players – Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Brad Rutter – in an epic event. Viewers who tuned in to see the first night were treated to an unexpected surprise, in the form of host Alex Trebek saying “bitchin’”. In a category about 1980’s culture, Trebek read aloud a clue that mentioned giving someone a “bitchin’ mixtape”, which you can check out a clip of below.

Alex Trebek saying “bitchin mixtape” is the best thing you’ll hear this year pic.twitter.com/CLDYZdEqh2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 8, 2020

This isn’t the first time that Trebek has used a variation of “bitch” on Jeopardy!, as he apparently has used it four other times across its run. But the moment genuinely delighted – and confused – nearly everyone who watched it, with many arguing that it perfectly captures their “2020 energy”. Here are a few of our favorite responses.

Worth It

Alex Trebek just used “Bitchin” in a clue, this is what we deserve in primetime Jeopardy #JeopardyGOAT — Jack (@JWillsNH) January 8, 2020

Same?!

I could only listen to Alex trebek saying “hey babe I made you a bitchin’ mixtape” for the rest of my life and not complain — bec (@rbailey___) January 8, 2020

Highlight

Alex Trebek saying “bitchin’” might be the highlight of 2020. #JeopardyGOAT — Ryan Yaeger (@YaegerBomb) January 8, 2020

Truth

Whatever happens moving forward we should all be very thankful we got to hear alex trebek say “bitchin mixtape” in our lifetimes — Edward Sanfrey (@sanfrey120) January 8, 2020

That’s Fair

I may never recover from watching Alex Trebek say “bitchin’ mixtape” pic.twitter.com/SkYNqVhnfX — Alison (Spiegel) Vicent (@alison_vicent) January 8, 2020

Amazing

never thought I’d hear alex trebek say “hey babe, I made you a bitchin mixtape” but 2020 really be wildin @Jeopardy — havana (@havanaem) January 8, 2020

Primetime

So far tonight Alex Trebek has said “bitchin’ mixtape” and “sackbut.” #JeopardyGOAT — Colin Steele (@colinsteele) January 8, 2020

Understandable

Alex Trebek just said the phrase “bitchin’ mixtape” on television and I don’t know what to do — Joe Greenwich (@JGreenwich) January 8, 2020

Ditto

Alex Trebek somehow managing to sound nothing less than eloquent & poised while saying the phrase “bitchin’ mixtape” is what’s gonna get me through 2020 — 🆗️🆒️ (@fynnyplz) January 8, 2020

Bless