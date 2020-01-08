TV Shows

Jeopardy! Fans Are Loving Alex Trebek Saying “Bitchin’”

Television has already brought fans some pretty interesting gifts in 2020, and Jeopardy!'s […]

Television has already brought fans some pretty interesting gifts in 2020, and Jeopardy!‘s “Greatest of All Time” tournament is no exception. The primetime event united three of the long-running series’ most iconic players – Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Brad Rutter – in an epic event. Viewers who tuned in to see the first night were treated to an unexpected surprise, in the form of host Alex Trebek saying “bitchin’”. In a category about 1980’s culture, Trebek read aloud a clue that mentioned giving someone a “bitchin’ mixtape”, which you can check out a clip of below.

This isn’t the first time that Trebek has used a variation of “bitch” on Jeopardy!, as he apparently has used it four other times across its run. But the moment genuinely delighted – and confused – nearly everyone who watched it, with many arguing that it perfectly captures their “2020 energy”. Here are a few of our favorite responses.

