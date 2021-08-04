New Jeopardy Host In Talks to Replace Late Alex Trebek

✖

Rather than TV icon Levar Burton or Jeopardy! super-champ Ken Jennings, it appears as though Mike Richards, who serves as an executive producer on Jeopardy!, may be the one to become the series' new, permanent host. Richards, who previously hosted Divided and Pyramid (the latter an update of the long-running series The $25,000 Pyramid) is reportedly in "advanced negotiations to take over the quiz show, according to a new report at Variety. The search for a new host has been on since beloved host Alex Trebek passed away last year at 80 years old. Trebek had hosted the series for more than 35 years.

Per Richardson's official bio on the Jeopardy! website, he joined Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune in 2020 after more than a decade producing The Price is Right and Let's Make a Deal. He has earned three Daytime Emmy awards and been nominated 17 times.

Throughout his career, Richards has produced a wide range of programs, including talk shows, dating shows, celebrity shows, reality shows, clips' shows, game shows and cable news. Early on, Richards worked for television legend Dick Clark as his vice president of development and current programs. During his time with Clark, he produced several awards shows and prime-time shows and was a correspondent on The American Music Awards and Primetime New Year's Rockin’ Eve.

Richard began his show business career a stand-up comedian, which led to offers to serve as a host for multiple pilots and shows, including The WB's High School Reunion and The CW's Beauty and the Geek.During that time, he also hosted a movie news show called Dailies on the Reelz channel.

This is a developing story.

h/t: Variety