Jeopardy! Champs to Face Off in “The Greatest of All Time” Primetime Event

In the decades since it initially came on the air, Jeopardy! has broadcast its fair share of impressive wins and heartbreaking defeats. The beloved trivia contest has birthed several bonafide champions, who have broken records and captivated audiences with their knowledge. As the long-running series announced on Monday, three of its most iconic players – Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Brad Rutter – will soon battle it out in an upcoming primetime special event. The special event will be called Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time, and is set to begin airing on ABC on January 7th.

According to Deadline, the event will see the three face off in a series of matches, with the first man to win three earning $1 million. The runner-ups in the event will earn $250,000 each.

Rutter first made his appearance on the show in 2000, and soon won the 2001 Tournament of Champions and the 2002 Million Dollar Masters Tournament. In 2004, Jennings began participating on the series, and ultimately had a record-breaking 74 consecutive wins. His performance on the show was revered quite a lot in the time since, and he has returned to the franchise in several tournaments (even coming in second place against IBM’s Watson computer). Holzhauer gained media attention from his run in the show earlier this year, during which he set multiple records for single-day winnings on the show. He initially had a winning streak of 33 appearances and won the Tournament of Champions earlier this month. While Jennings and Rutter have appeared in tournaments together throughout the years, the duo have yet to properly face off against Holzhauer (outside of some taunting on social media).

In addition to having Rutter, Jennings, and Holzhauer facing off in one setting, the special has an extra significance for fans, given the health problems that have recently surrounded Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek. Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year and participated in several rounds of chemotherapy, but has been adamant that he will only step down if his health significantly deteriorates. With Jeopardy! taping nearly two-and-a-half months in advance – and the Greatest of All Time special appears to have already begun taping – having Trebek be part of such a historic event will certainly be well-earned.

