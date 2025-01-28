Marvel Already Has the Perfect Tool to Fill MCU Gaps

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s unprecedented growth post-Avengers: Endgame has created significant narrative gaps that increasingly strain the cohesiveness of its shared universe. With the addition of multiple Disney+ shows and the canonization of Netflix-era series, these storytelling voids have only deepened. While the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again attempts to bridge some gaps by bringing back characters like The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), the five years between Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame remains largely unexplored, along with countless other pivotal moments in MCU history. Though Marvel Studios could theoretically fill these gaps with theatrical releases or streaming series, the reality of production costs and scheduling makes this approach impractical.

The challenge facing Marvel Studios extends beyond mere narrative housekeeping. Movies are the MCU’s most expensive endeavors, and must primarily focus on advancing the overarching storyline toward future crossover events like Avengers: Doomsday. Meanwhile, Disney+ shows require substantial resources and time commitments to fill multiple episodes with meaningful content, often leaving crucial story elements – from Wakanda’s response to the Blip to Luke Cage’s (Mike Colter) ruling of Harlem’s criminal underworld – without a suitable platform for exploration. However, Marvel already possesses an elegant solution in their Special Presentations format, a tool they’ve barely begun to utilize, despite its immense potential.

The Untapped Potential of Marvel’s Special Presentations

Marvel’s Special Presentations format has proven its worth through just two releases. Werewolf by Night demonstrated how these standalone features could introduce entirely new corners of the MCU without requiring extensive universe-building scaffolding. Meanwhile, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special showed the format’s ability to bridge gaps between major releases while delivering a complete, satisfying story using big screen characters. Still, these successes barely scratch the surface of what Marvel Special Presentations could accomplish.

The format’s efficiency lies in its ability to tell focused stories without the massive budget requirements of theatrical releases or the extended runtime demands of streaming series. Special Presentations are ideal for exploring character-driven narratives that might not warrant full productions but remain crucial to understanding the MCU’s evolution.

For instance, a Special Presentation could detail how Wong (Benedict Wong) became Sorcerer Supreme during the Blip; or show Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) investigating the rise to power of Wilson Fisk (Vicent D’Onofrio) in the years before his MCU return. What about a Special Presentation that gives some context to Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) becoming the Power Broker to clear up one of the messiest MCU subplots? The sky is not even a limit in this case, as Special Presentations could even show the many adventures Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) had across the cosmos or how Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) bonded when every other Guardian got Blipped.

Marvel Studios head of TV, streaming, and animation Brad Winderbaum’s confirmation that more Special Presentations are coming suggests the studio recognizes this potential. However, with Kevin Feige indicating fans might have to wait until 2026 for the next one, it appears Marvel isn’t fully capitalizing on the format’s possibilities. This cautious approach, while ensuring quality control, leaves numerous storytelling opportunities unexplored.

Special Presentations Can Help Build a More Diverse MCU

In addition to its storytelling advantages, Special Presentations offer unique creative opportunities that neither movies nor TV shows can match. Without the pressure of tentpole budgets or episodic storytelling requirements, creators could experiment with different visual styles and narrative structures, just like Marvel Studios did with Werewolf by Night‘s use of black-and-white horror tropes.

The shorter runtime also allows Marvel to take creative risks that might not work in longer formats. They could explore pocket universes, delve into metaphysical aspects of the multiverse, or even present stories from cosmic entities’ perspectives without wearing out their welcome. Finally, rather than immediately committing to a whole series or movie, Marvel could gauge audience interest in concepts like the Midnight Sons, Squadron Supreme, or Heroes for Hire through focused specials.

This approach would allow for more experimental storytelling while minimizing financial risk. Plus, the recent success of Agatha All Along proves Marvel is at its best when each project has the chance to tread a unique path. So, why not invest in Special Presentations that show how creatively diverse the MCU can be? It could only help the MCU regain audiences’ trust after a few years of hit-or-miss projects.

The MCU will continue with Captain America: Brave New World in theaters on February 14 and Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ on March 4.