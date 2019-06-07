J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot Likely to Sign Lucrative Deal With Apple or Warner Bros.

Over the last couple of years, the biggest producers (particularly in the world of television) have been signing massive overall deals with networks and streaming services, altering the landscape of the industry as power shifts from one company to another. One of the hottest names on the market throughout this entire process has been J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot production company. Every media giant has been trying to get their hands on the filmmaker, though Abrams has taken his time choosing where to sign an exclusive deal.

Several different companies have been in the running for the rights to Bad Robot, but it looks as though that field has been narrowed down to two. According to a new report from Deadline, it’s going to come down to WarnerMedia and Apple, two companies in very different stages of their entertainment development. WarnerMedia has been around for ages, known for producing quality films and television, while Apple is just getting started with its entertainment projects.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Because of its history, insiders are reporting that WarnerMedia has the edge over Apple at this point, but there’s no telling exactly which way Abrams will eventually want to go.

Comcast/NBCUniversal and Sony have also been vying for Abrams’ talents for quite a while, but it seems as though those talks have cooled down. However, neither company has been informed by Bad Robot that they are no longer in contention.

Bad Robot has close ties to both WarnerMedia and Apple, as Abrams has worked heavily with each company. The production company has been based at Warner Bros. TV for a long time, and three of its series currently in production — Westworld, Lovecraft Country, Demimonde — are at the Warner-owned HBO. Bad Robot also has three projects in the works with Apple: Lisey’s Story, Little Voice, and My Glory Was I Had Such Friends.

Which company do you think J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot will end up with? Let us know in the comments!