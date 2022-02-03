Joe vs Carole: Peacock’s Tiger King Series Releases New Photos

New official photos for Joe vs Carole have arrived, giving Peacock subscribers a taste of the intense feud between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. Fans may have become familiar with exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel and big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin from the Tiger King Netflix series, but Peacock’s Joe vs Carole digs even deeper into their heated rivalry and is based on the Joe Exotic: Tiger King Wondery podcast hosted and reported by Robert Moor. A teaser trailer for Joe vs Carole was just released last week.

Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell shine as Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic, respectively. The latest trailer takes a closer look into both of their lives and the chaos that seemingly follows both of them around. The eight-episode limited series intends to uncover the untold tale that gripped America when it debuts in March.

“Joe vs Carole is a wild ride. It’s a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives,” Etan Frankel, series showrunner, writer, and executive producer, said in a statement. “When I took on this project a year and a half ago, I found Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to be utterly fascinating, and this crazy tale about two big cat lovers quickly became an important story for me to tell. I hope that when people watch Joe vs Carole just maybe they’ll see these people that they thought they knew in a brand-new way. We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are. John Cameron Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I’ve ever worked with. He cares so deeply about the work, and his performance is breathtaking. And Kate McKinnon is simply remarkable. She is able to make us double over with laughter one moment and then break our hearts the next. It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles.”

The synopsis of the series reads: “Based on the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic, hosted and reported by Robert Moor, the limited series will center on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe ‘Exotic’ Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.”

Joe vs Carole stars John Cameron Mitchell, Kate McKinnon, Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolff, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters, and David Wenham. All eight episodes premiere March 3th on Peacock.

New images for Joe vs Carole can be found below. Make sure to let us know what you think in the comments!

