Joe vs. Carole Trailer For Peacock’s Tiger King Series Released

Peacock has released the first trailer for Joe vs Carole, the highly anticipated limited series taking deep dives into the lives of big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin and exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel. The series is adapted from the 2020 Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King, hosted and reported by Robert Moor. Joe vs. Carole will focus on Baskin, who sets out to shut down Joe Exotic’s venture when he learns he is breeding and using his big cats for profits. An escalating rivalry soon ensues, but Baskin has her own checkered past and Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy—and the results prove dangerous.

The series stars John Cameron Mitchell (Shrill, The Good Fight) as Joe Exotic and Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) as Carole Baskin. The official trailer reminds viewers that they only know part of the story of the rivalry between Joe Exotic and Baskin and the lengths both will go to to deal with the other. You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

“JOE vs CAROLE is a wild ride. It’s a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives,” Frankel said in a statement. “When I took on this project a year and a half ago, I found Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to be utterly fascinating, and this crazy tale about two big cat lovers quickly became an important story for me to tell. I hope that when people watch JOE vs CAROLE just maybe they’ll see these people that they thought they knew in a brand-new way. We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are. John Cameron Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I’ve ever worked with. He cares so deeply about the work, and his performance is breathtaking. And Kate McKinnon is simply remarkable. She is able to make us double over with laughter one moment and then break our hearts the next. It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles.”

Joe vs. Carole stars John Cameron Mitchell, Kate McKinnon, Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolf, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters, and David Wenham. All eight episodes will be available to stream Thursday, March 3rd on Peacock.

