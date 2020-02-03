John Krasinski Spotted Patton Oswalt Dressed As A Ninja On A Plane

Yes, we know that headline reads like a Mad Libs from NBC’s Thursday night lineup a decade ago, but it’s true: Jack Ryan star John Krasinski apparently reached out to comedian Patton Oswalt to ask if he was “dressed like a ninja” on a flight to Los Angeles (likely as they were ready to take off, since both of them were using Twitter and it was early enough in the flight that the question had not yet been answered). And, no, Oswalt wasn’t necessarily dressed “like a ninja” — at least not on purpose — but it was pretty clear when he got the message that Krasinski knew what he was talking about.

Basically, Oswalt has been dressing in a robe with a facial covering due to self-described “paranoia” about the coronavirus while traveling. The result is that he looks a bit like a cartoon ninja (he shared a photoshop of himself added into the player menu for Mortal Kombat that feels pretty on-point).

Unbeknownst to me, @johnkrasinski was sitting across from me on my flight earlier today, and sent me this DM: https://t.co/5cfM8QABeV pic.twitter.com/5jFDl7ZrWB — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 3, 2020

My #coronavrius paranoia has me wearing this when I fly. Texted the pic on the left to @GerryDuggan and he sent me back the pic on the right: pic.twitter.com/659SOtQ6RW — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 2, 2020

The pair, besides having the The Office/Parks and Recreation connection, are on similar enough career tracks; both have big streaming projects with recent releases — the final season of BoJack Horseman, in which Oswalt appears, hit Netflix this weekend while Krasinski headlines Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime. The second season of that series dropped on October 31, with at least a third in the works already.

That third season, though, came with some caveats: the showrunner has left, replaced by Prison Break creator Paul Scheuring, who is also known for writing Den of Thieves and A Man Apart. David Scarpa, who wrote All The Money in the World, was originally set to showrun Season 3, but reportedly departed the project soon after coming on board.

Krasinski has a full plate on his schedule as he’s also attached to the sequel to A Quiet Place, as confirmed by producer Andrew Form.

Oswalt can be seen in A.P. Bio, and has Marvel’s animated MODOK series on Hulu coming soon.