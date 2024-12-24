Dexter Trinity Killer Spinoff Series Confirmed With Fan-Favorite Star Returning

A Dexter spin-off centered around the Trinity Killer appears to be in the works with a fan-favorite actor returning for the show. Dexter is one of Showtime’s most valuable franchises out there thanks to its ability to not only drum up awards hype, but also cultivate a massive, hungry audience that is seemingly insatiable. The series has been running in various incarnations for going on 19 years now and will likely go for much longer than that. Dexter has managed to keep fans captive thanks to an incredible performance from lead actor Michael C. Hall, thrilling storylines, and truly menacing villains that scar viewers with all kinds of heinous acts.

Arguably one of the best seasons of not just Dexter, but television as a whole is the fourth season of Dexter. Dexter Morgan has his own child now, is married, and is trying to balance being a serial killer while being a family man. The big bad of the season, the Trinity Killer played by John Lithgow, appears to mirror Dexter in some way but makes Dexter believe he can have it all. He knows he will have to put Trinity down at some point, but hopes he can at least learn from him before wrapping him in plastic. Unfortunately, this is a costly mistake for Dexter and he pays the ultimate price.

Lithgow’s take on the Trinity Killer is a remarkable feat as he’s harrowing, but also just as affable as Dexter on the surface. It’s a high point that Dexter never managed to top in future seasons, which is why Showtime is interested in returning to that well. It was announced in 2023 that Showtime would be developing new Dexter shows, including prequel series Dexter: Original Sin and a continuation of Dexter: New Blood. On top of that, they were looking at a Trinity Killer spin-off, but details were scarce at the time. The project went dark after a while and was assumed to be buried at the bottom of the sea, but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. A new report from Deadline claims Dexter’s Trinity Killer spin-off is still in the works.

Deadline notes that Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips and writer Scott Reynolds will serve as co-creators and executive producers on the Trinity Killer series. A writers room was formed in the spring and Phillips told Deadline earlier this month that all the episodes have been written. He noted at the time the series was on the back burner, but John Lithgow has signed on to come in and narrate the untitled Trinity Killer spin-off. It’s expected that Showtime are waiting to see how Dexter: Original Sin does before trying an additional spin-off, especially one that likely wouldn’t feature Dexter at all.

The Dexter spin-off would focus on Arthur Mitchell’s younger life and how he came to be the monster that we know. His origin was revealed in Dexter and there are details of all the places he has been and all the people he has killed, but there are still some areas to explore should audiences be interested. However, sometimes it’s better to just let villains be mysterious. That tends to be what makes them scarier and more formidable. However, Original Sin was thought to be a bad idea by fans and it has received a pretty warm response thus far.

Original Sin also allowed the opportunity for Michael C. Hall’s Dexter to come back to life. The prequel series is framed as Dexter’s life flashing before his eyes after being brought back to life by doctors in the ER room following the events of New Blood. Michael C. Hall will return as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, a sequel series releasing in June 2025. As of right now, details are very scarce on that project, but the creative forces behind the show hope to keep the sequel series going for multiple seasons as Michael C. Hall is a big draw for Dexter fans.

Rumors indicate that Dexter: Resurrection will be set in New York City and bring back beloved characters like Harry and Dexter’s son, Harrison. It’s also rumored that Peter Dinklage will play an antagonist in the new series, but it’s unclear if he’s another serial killer, a member of law enforcement, or something else entirely. Resurrection will begin filming in the first week of January, so we will likely hear more very soon.