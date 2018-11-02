Julian McMahon Is Open To A Role on the ‘Charmed’ Reboot

Cole Turner remains one of actor Julian McMahon‘s favorite roles, and more than a decade after he ended his run on the original Charmed, the star of the just-released Monster Party told ComicBook.com that he would be open to a role in The CW‘s reimagined version.

Speaking with ComicBook.com in support of Monster Party, his darkly comic new thriller, we asked whether he would consider coming on board Charmed if they came calling.

“Oh, sure. I haven’t seen it, but Charmed has been a big part of my life ever since I was on it, and almost every day somebody says something to me about Charmed and my character on it and how much they loved it,” McMahon said. “I don’t know — this one seems interesting, and I’m excited that they’re revamping something that’s had such a great audience and such a great connection to people. I don’t know how long it’s been since I’ve been off the show, but it’s really resonated with people in a beautiful way.”

McMahon played Cole, the on-again/off-again love interest to Alyssa Milano’s Phoebe Halliwell, from 2000 until 2005, and was one of the most important and longest-running characters on the original Charmed. The actor says that he looks back on the experience with a lot of pride.

“I think that’s always a credit to the characters and the work and the script or the book or the poetry or the novel, whatever it is,” McMahon said. “It’s all up for interpretation. That’s the beauty of it, is that we all look at it in different ways. I admired what we did on Charmed when we were doing it. Even with the graphics, some of the graphics that we were doing were ahead of its time in terms of what they were doing on television at the time. The character I got to play on that show is one of my favorites and will always be one of my favorites. It’s great to see a reinvention of it, and hope that they connect as well as we did.”

Charmed airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of Supergirl on The CW.

Monster Party is in theaters in select cities, and available on Vudu, iTunes, and other Video On Demand services today.