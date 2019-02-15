‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Reportedly Begins Filming This May

Jupiter’s Legacy officially has a cast and now, the Netflix original series will reportedly begin filming later this spring. In a new report from Production Weekly, the post-modern superhero series is set to begin filming this May.

The news comes on the heels of an official cast announcement in which Netflix announced Josh Duhamel (Transformers) and Leslie Bibb (Iron Man) as Sheldon Sampson/The Utopian and Grace Sampson/Lady Liberty, respectively.

Also set to join the cast are Ben Daniels (Walter Sampson/Brainwave), Matt Lanter (George Hutchence/Skyfox), Mike Wade (The Flare), Elena Kampouris (Chloe Sampson), and Andrew Horton (Brandon Sampson). Development on the show first began last August when Daredevil alum Steven DeKnight kicked off the writer’s room.

Here’s the synopsis for Netflix’s live-action Jupiter’s Legacy series:

“A multi-generational American superhero epic, Jupiter’s Legacy follows the world’s first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930’s. In present day they are the revered elder guard, but their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents. Steven S. DeKnight (Marvel’s Daredevil, Spartacus, Buffy the Vampire Slayer), who recently signed an overall deal with Netflix, will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Dan McDermott also serving as executive producers for the series. DeKnight will also direct the first episode.”

After acquiring Mark Millar’s Millarworld, and its catalog of intellectual properties, Jupiter’s Legacy will be the first property Netflix develops. First published in 2013 by Millar and Frank Quitely, Jupiter’s Legacy is a modern take on the superhero genre, largely featuring the multi-generational Sampson family. All in all, Millar and Quitely released two, five-issue volumes of Jupiter’s Legacy, in addition to a prequel series title Jupiter’s Circle.

Other live-action Millarworld properties in development at Netflix include movies Empress, Huck, and Sharkey The Bounter Hunter plus an American Jesus multilingual series.

Jupiter’s Legacy has yet to receive a release date from Netflix, though it likely won’t debut until Spring 2020 at the earliest.

