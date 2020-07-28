Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Teaser, Release Date Revealed by Netflix

Netflix is about to take things back in time, sending TV fans to the land of dinosaurs with a brand new entry in the Jurassic Park franchise. The streaming service previously announced that it would be releasing a series called Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, which was developed by the folks at DreamWorks Animation. On Tuesday morning, Netflix unveiled the first teaser trailer for Camp Cretaceous, along with the release date for the series.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will be released on September 18th, with all eight episodes arriving on the same day. This new animated series takes place within the world of the Jurassic World and Jurassic Park movies, introducing a batch of characters that we have yet to meet before.

In this take on the franchise, six teenagers head to Isla Nublar to participate in a summer camp at Jurassic World. Unfortunately, as happens all-too-often in this franchise, things don't exactly go as planned. What begins as a fun adventure at camp soon becomes a fight for survival.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous stars Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Kausar Mohammed as Yaz, Jameela Jamil as Roxie, and Glen Powell as Dave.

Check out the official synopsis for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous here:

"Set against the timeline of the blockbuster film Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers. Unable to reach the outside world, our six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself."

What do you think of the first look at Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous? Are you looking forward to the series? Let us know in the comments!

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous arrives on Netflix on September 18th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.