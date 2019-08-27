The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Facing Big Loss on Selling Her L.A. Mansion

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is facing a significant loss when her Los Angeles mansion sells. According to Variety, Cuoco has dropped the price of the 6 bedroom, 8.5 bathroom home in Tarzana, California to $4.9 million — nearly a million less than what she paid for it when she purchased it in 2014.

Per the report, Cuoco purchased the nearly 8,000 property for $5.5 million from Khloe Kardashian in 2014. The article goes on to note that while Cuoco has had major success professionally — one of the highest paid actresses on television, she brought in roughly $24.5 million last year — real estate has been a little less successful for her. Cuoco reportedly did make a small profit from the house she sold in Sherman Oaks in 2014 but sold her starter home in 2011 for half a million less than what she paid for it in 2005.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for why Cuoco may be eager to sell her current home, that might have something to do with the home she’s building with her husband, Karl Cook. Cuoco recently revealed to E! News that she and Cook haven’t been living together despite getting married, but that they would once their “dream home” is built.

“We’re building our dream house, we’re eventually gonna be under the same roof forever,” Cuoco shared with E! News. “We have a very unconventional marriage, we have different locations that we’re at a lot, we’re not together every single day and I think, personally, it’s important. It works well for us. If we want to Instagram shame each other, Instagram shame each other, it just makes life really fun.”

Speaking of Instagram shaming, Cuoco had a bit of fun with her reply to a photo Cook shared of her on the social media site. Cook shared a humorously awkward photo of Cuoco teasing her about her “beauty and grace” to which Cuoco teased him with rumors that the pair are “divorcing and living separate lives” — just joking with him, of course.

Cuoco will appear next in DC Universe’s Harley Quinn series, which is expected to debut sometime this fall.