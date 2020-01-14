Katy Keene: New Pilot Photos Released

The CW’s original programming is officially returning from winter hiatus, and it looks like viewers can expect a lot of drama and intrigue. Among all of that will be the network’s newest original series, Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene. The series, which will follow the lives and loves of four adults in New York City, is expected to bring something stylish and exciting to The CW — and now we have our latest look at what that will entail. The CW has released a huge batch of photos for the series’ pilot episode.

“It is a watershed moment for the company,” Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater told ComicBook.com last year. “We are called Archie Comics, so most people don’t realize the breadth and depth of our IP. We literally have hundreds of brands, thousands of characters, obviously some way more well-known than others. Comic book people know Katy but the world at large don’t know Katy. And for us to be able to start to mine the depth of our library is a transformative moment for Archie Comics. It’s such an exciting moment in time for the company and it’s as exciting as when Riverdale first came along. It is that kind of seminal moment.”

