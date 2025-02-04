Loki Star Teases Their MCU Return (And Reveals Their Dream Team-Up)

Ke Huy Quan, who played Ouroboros, aka O.B., on Loki Season 2, has addressed the possibility of an MCU return. In an interview with GamesRadar+, the Oscar-winning actor enthusiastically stated he would be open to reprising the role in a future project. “I love O.B. I had such a fun time playing him, I loved him on the page, and when the show came out, he was so beloved – that was so gratifying,” Quan said. He expressed an interest in having O.B. move beyond the TVA’s walls and play a greater role in the franchise by crossing paths with characters “in the main timeline.”

“Wouldn’t it be amazing if he got to interact with all these comic book heroes that I love, you know … Spider-Man, Iron Man …?” Quan added. However, he admitted that right now, it’s up to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige whether or not he returns. “Fingers crossed we’ll get to see more of him,” the actor said.

O.B. is one of the key supporting characters on Loki Season 2, working closely with Loki and Mobius M. Mobius. It’s revealed he’s actually an important part of the TVA, having written the organization’s official handbook. Using his knowledge and expertise, O.B. tries to find a way for the Temporal Loom to include all of the various branches in the Multiverse. At the end of the season, O.B. reprograms Miss Minutes and resumes his position in the TVA’s Repairs and Advancement department.

A Loki Season 3 has not been announced, though Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum has said “there’s always a chance” the show comes back at some point. In the meantime, Marvel featured characters from Loki (including O.B.) in the comic series TVA, which debuted in December 2024.

Marvel arguably missed an opportunity to have O.B. return in Deadpool & Wolverine, in which the TVA plays a significant role. It would have been fun to see Quan play against the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, but with everything that was going on in that movie, it might have been hard to carve out a worthwhile part for O.B. Considering how beloved Quan and his MCU character are, it might be disappointing if he came back for only a cameo where he doesn’t have much to do. If Loki Season 3 never happens, perhaps there will be a spot for O.B. in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, which unites characters from the Sacred Timeline with an alternate reality’s Fantastic Four. With the Multiverse obviously an integral part of those films, the TVA could factor in there.

If Marvel Studios can find a way to organically bring Quan back to the fold, Feige should give the actor a call. He’s a very gifted performer whose personal fondness for the material helped O.B. become a fan-favorite figure. Part of the appeal of Marvel’s projects is seeing various characters interact with one another, and it would be a treat to see O.B. geek out over science with Peter Parker or try to explain what the Multiverse is to Thor. Hopefully, fans see more of the character soon.