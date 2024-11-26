Loki Namedrops Deep-Cut Marvel Figures in Season 2 Deleted Scene

Loki Season 2 is coming to Blu-ray next week, and one deleted scene shows Loki namedropping some deep-cut characters we haven’t even met in the MCU yet. The scene – published in advance by Variety – finds Loki (Tom Hiddleston) speaking to Mobius (Owen Wilson) about all the people who “said I was a problem” before he joined the TVA. Some on his list of enemies were familiar and predictable, but others were surprising – including Amora, Absorbing Man and Hercules.

The deleted scene pans through the halls of the TVA as Loki and Mobius enjoy slices of key lime pie in relative quiet. Loki names several of the Asgardian characters we’ve met in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, emphasizing: “Heimdall was a big one! He also names some humans on earth, including the main cast of Thor and the recurring S.H.I.E.L.D. agents from the franchise. He even names Donald Blake, “who Thor pretends to be when he goes to Earth,” before getting around to the real Easter egg names.

In Marvel Comics, Amora – also known as Enchantress – is one of Thor’s main villains. She comes from Asgard, and she uses magic primarily for mind control. Enchantress is also the name of a human character named Sylvie Lushton, who is granted magical powers by Loki himself to become an agent of chaos. This is likely why the name Sylvie was used for Loki’s female variant in the show – played by Sophia Di Martino.

Meanwhile, Absorbing Man starts out as a boxer named Carl Creel – nicknamed “Crusher” – before Loki grants him the ability to absorb the physical properties of any material he touches. He started out as a villain when he was introduced in the 1960s, and later became an anti-hero in the comics. We’ve actually seen Creel in the MCU if you count Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. where he was played by Brian Patrick Wade. He was later mentioned in an episode of Daredevil as well.

Finally, the Greek demigod Hercules has been appearing in Marvel Comics for almost as long as Thor, and he made a triumphant MCU debut in Thor: Love and Thunder. The heroic figure was played by Brett Goldstein – best known for playing Roy Kent on Ted Lasso. The cameo strongly hinted that we haven’t seen the last of this character on screen.

Many of the feuds Loki mentioned in this scene happened off screen – or perhaps in alternate timelines that we haven’t seen. This and other scenes will be included in Loki Season 2 on 4K UHD Blu-ray, which goes on sale on Tuesday, December 3rd wherever Blu-rays are sold. In the meantime, both seasons of the show are streaming now on Disney+.