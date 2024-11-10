Marvel Exec Says There’s “Always a Chance” for Loki Season 3

To this point, Loki remains the only live-action Marvel Studios series on Disney+ to get more than one season. Not only did the Tom Hiddleston-led project already get two seasons, but it also wrapped a nice bow around the story of one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It feels like the story was actually completed in a way that satisfied most fans, but that doesn’t totally mean the door is fully closed on a third season.

Speaking to CinePop at D23 Brazil this weekend, Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum was asked about the possibility of Loki Season 3 at some point in the future. He didn’t spend much time at all on the subject, but Winderbaum did joke that “there’s always a chance” when it comes to another chapter in Loki’s story.

It definitely wouldn’t be wise to spend much time reading into the comment, or wondering when we might see another Loki season. Winderbaum didn’t definitively close the door on more Loki, but that’s usually how folks at Marvel Studios play the game. Completely shutting down anything wouldn’t be the best for business, and it keeps anyone from potentially having to backtrack in the future.

For now, the character of Loki will remain an integral, yet unseen part of the on-screen multiverse being explored in the MCU. In order to protect the fabric of the various timelines, Loki ultimately sacrificed his own story to become an unknown part of a larger one. He essentially became one with Yggdrasil, the World Tree, and used his power to connect all of the various universes and timelines.

After realizing that He Who Remains and the previous iteration of the TVA only cared about protecting the Sacred Timeline, Loki made an effort to change the fortunes and futures of the other timelines out there. By becoming one with the timelines themselves, he’s literally changing the future. That transformation also put a bow on the “glorious purpose” that Loki had been seeking.

There might always be a chance that we see a third season of Loki, but it wouldn’t necessarily make for a safe bet. The much more likely scenario is that we get a chance to see some version of Loki appear in the Multiverse Saga. With Avengers: Secret Wars focusing on the collision of timelines, it would make a lot of sense for this version of Loki to pop into the story at some point.