Marvel Just Released the Closest Thing We’ll Ever Get to Loki Season 3

There may not be any official word on a third season of Loki, but Marvel is keeping the storyline going in comic book form. Loki Season 2 concluded with the Trickster God becoming the new “He Who Remains,” weaving and keeping all of the timelines intact in the multiverse at the cost of being the one at its center, for all time. This left the TVA with a new mission statement and purpose, which has yet to be fully fleshed out since the only other place we’ve seen the organization is in Deadpool & Wolverine. But the TVA is back in business with some interesting recruits, seemingly serving as an unofficial Loki Season 3. *WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for TVA #1. Continue reading at your own risk!

Videos by ComicBook.com

TVA #1 comes from the creative team of Katharyn Blair, Pere Perez, Guru-eFX, and VC’s Joe Sabino. It has an interesting cast of characters, including Gwen Stacy the Ghost-Spider, Wolverine’s son from the Ultimate Universe Jimmy Hudson, What If…? star Captain Carter, and a variant of Gambit. There are also TVA characters from Loki like Mobius, Miss Minutes, B-15, O.B., and an Ingrid who is possibly Sylvie. So right from the start we have our Loki cast back together again, except this time they’re working together in the comics.

Marvel’s TVA series serves as a new season of Loki

TVA #1 cover by Pepe Larraz

While the comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe are mostly separate entities, there are instances where events in one connect to the other. After all, the original slogan for the MCU was, “It’s all connected.” Miss Minutes recaps the ending of Loki by telling Spider-Gwen how the TVA used to prune entire timelines in the name of the one sacred timeline. She then references how Loki pulled back the curtain on the timekeepers not being real, and his destruction of the temporal loom. Mobius even chimes in on how Loki saved the multiverse with his sacrifice. Talk about a loyal partner.

B-15 is in charge of the new and improved TVA, and she also made an appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine. New rules call for new faces, which is how we get this collection of individuals from different timelines and without a home. You can almost imagine all of these heroes appearing on the big or small screen the next time the TVA shows up in the MCU. Sure, Ghost-Spider may not be among its members, but she can easily be switched out for another character in What If…? Season 3.

The threat that brings the TVA together involves a sickness that’s spreading across different timelines. It knows a person’s greatest fears and brings them to life, like Gambit being attacked by a zombie Rogue. TVA #1 ends with Gwen waking from a bad dream, bringing in question everything we witnessed in the debut issue, and whether it’s real or just a figment of her imagination.

Speaking to CinePop at D23 Brazil in November, Marvel’s head of streaming Brad Winderbaum was asked about the possibility of Loki Season 3 happening at some point in the future. He didn’t spend much time at all on the subject, but Winderbaum did joke that “there’s always a chance” when it comes to another chapter in Loki’s story. But for now, we’ll have to settle for Marvel’s TVA series.