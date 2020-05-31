The Flash's Kendrick Sampson Releases Official Comment on His Protest Injuries

✖

Kendrick Sampson, an actor and activist known for his work on The Flash and Insecure, made national headlines on Saturday for the injuries he sustained during the ongoing protests over George Floyd's murder. Sampson was among the many who participated in the Los Angeles protest on Saturday, and was among those who were hit by rubber bullets by the Los Angeles Police Department. Sampson's ordeal was chronicled on both Instagram Live and a CNN broadcast -- and he is now speaking out about the incident in a new way, through a statement provided to Entertainment Tonight. Sampson's representative confirmed that the actor was shot seven times with rubber bullets, and also "beaten multiple times" by an officer's baton, but it seems like he is not letting his injuries distract from the message he wants to send.

"My non-profit initiative BLD PWR and I, in collaboration with Black Lives Matter LA, organized a peaceful demonstration, protesting the brutal killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Kenneth Ross, Jr. and 600+ others killed by police in LA County. [The protest] had two demands 1) Defund Police and 2) Prosecute Killer Cops," Sampson's statement reads. "I am safe this morning, but the liberation continues tomorrow and beyond. Defund Police."

Sampson previously took to social media to address the ordeal, saying that he was "glad" the general public witnessed it, and that he wants those who have been supporting him to continue to fight for the cause.

Glad I y’all witnessed this. Esp the video of them actually targeting us. He didn’t try to ricochet the bullets of the ground - one tactic - he pointed the gun DIRECTLY AT ME. I actually got hit 7 times with rubber bullets and many with batons. My boy has stitches. #DEFUNDPOLICE https://t.co/q6DLRnqlYG — Kendrick Sampson (@kendrick38) May 31, 2020

Appreciate the outpouring of support & standing with us but if y’all really want to support, make sure we do EVERYTHING in our POWER to #DEFUNDPOLICE - END THE LEGACY OF SLAVE CATCHING and use those resources, OUR RESOURCES to build BETTER. Make THAT the headlines. Put in WORK. — Kendrick Sampson (@kendrick38) May 31, 2020

Sampson played Dominic Lanse/Brainstorm on three episodes of Season 4 of The Flash, and currently plays Nathan Campbell on Insecure. His filmography also includes roles on Supernatural, How to Get Away with Murder, and The Vampire Diaries.

Los Angeles was just one of several cities to hold protests over George Floyd's death - and the larger problem of police brutality and systemic racism - on Saturday night. Peaceful protests were held throughout the country in cities such as New York City, Chicago, Nashville, and Dallas, which turned violent once night fell.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.