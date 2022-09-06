Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin Working on Secret TV Project

Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin are working on television project — but they aren't sharing details about it just yet. During a recent episode of the Fatman Beyond podcast, Smith revealed that he and Bernardin have been working on a project together that, at least from the way Bernardin described it, could be the thing that "will win Kevin an Emmy."

"Me and Marc are having these conversations… speaking of shit that we can't tell you about, me and Marc are working on another thing," Smith said. "Remember, Marc was like 'I got an idea'. He told me the idea and I was 'the fuck out of here'. We've been working on that and it's moving along."

While no details about what this thing that is "moving along" entails, Bernardin added comments that makes it sound like the project may have started as a movie only to morph into something for television — making it potentially eligible for Emmy consideration if it comes to fruition.

"It was the thing that was supposed to win Kevin an Oscar but now it seems like it will win Kevin an Emmy. It might win all of the Emmys," Bernardin said.

It's a pretty vague update as these sort of things go, but it wasn't the only project that Smith spoke about during the podcast. The filmmaker, who has been out promoting his latest film, the upcoming Clerks III, also offered an update about the follow-up to his 2014 horror film, Tusk. Smith confirmed that a sequel is indeed in the works, with plans for 2024.

"Ever since the heart attack I've been living on borrowed time," Smith said on his latest Fatman Beyond podcast. "2024 will mark the 10-year anniversary of Tusk...We could just leave it there and move on, but you know, I've got more story left I'd like to tell, there's a reason we left him in the zoo at the end. I always knew as we were making the movie I was just like, 'I'll totally do this again.' I thought we'd have the late great Michael Parks with us longer, but sadly he's not, but I know we got Justin (Long)."

Teasing what the film's plot will be about, Smith added, "Early on I was always like, Well, eventually, they'll take them out of that walrus skin and try to rehabilitate them. And just like Harvey Dent in The Dark Knight Returns, he'll only ever see himself one way. Then he becomes the Howard Howe, Justin Long becomes the crazy guy who's trying to turn people into something else, Chimera things, half-human and half-whatever. Last time it was walrus, this time...you'll see."

