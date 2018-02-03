Kevin Smith’s ‘Comic Book Men’ Return Date Announced

AMC reality series Comic Book Men, headlined by fan-favorite comic guru Kevin Smith, returns to the network Sunday, February 25, after The Walking Dead‘s mid-season premiere.

Rejoice! #ComicBookMen returns late night on February 25th! pic.twitter.com/kXbKvLE0nW — Comic Book Men (@ComicBookMenAMC) February 2, 2018

February 25 marks a big night for the channel: The Walking Dead resumes its eighth season, immediately followed by live after show Talking Dead, ending its hiatus. Comic Book Men resumes season 7 with its seventh episode.

The reality television series, centered around Smith’s Red Bank, New Jersey comic and collectibles shop — Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash, named after Smith’s fan-favorite pair of stoners-slash-drug dealers — first aired in February 2012 as part of a six-episode run.

Comic Book Men has proved a hallmark of the channel ever since, racking up nearly 90 episodes in its six years on air.

Smith, who participates in the commentary portions of each episode, appears at the shop infrequently, leaving the day-to-day to Walt Flanagan, Mike Zapcic, Ming Chen, and Bryan Johnson.

The series has seen guest appearances from View Askew favorites Jason Mewes and Brian O’Halloran, as well as pop culture icons Stan Lee, Peter Mayhew and Billy Dee Williams (Star Wars), William Shatner and Nichelle Nichols (Star Trek), Adam West (Batman), and Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters).

Comic book industry favorites George Perez, Jim Lee, Neal Adams, Denny O’Neil, and John Romita Jr. are among the creators to have participated in the series.

Noted fanboy Smith, who has directed episodes of The Flash and Supergirl for The CW, recently boarded IMDb’s first weekly web series, The IMDb Show, as producer.

The series features movie and television news through the perspective of IMDb’s data and research, as well as interviews with celebrities and industry analysts about hot topics in Hollywood.

The pop culture connoisseur is well known for SModcast, Smith’s weekly podcast, and ‘Fat Man on Batman,’ a three-times weekly YouTube show partnering Smith with Marc Bernardin to discuss film, television, and other pop culture products.

Late last month, Smith announced an unknown project with the History Channel, saying only it is a “very cool new show.”

Comic Book Men returns late Sunday, February 25 on AMC, following the return of The Walking Dead and Talking Dead.