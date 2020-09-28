Kevin Smith Reacts to Supergirl Ending: "Working on That Show Was Some of Best Times I've Had in My Life"

✖

DC TV fans received some surprising and disappointing news last week, as it was announced that The CW's Supergirl would be coming to an end after the upcoming sixth season. The cast and crew of the popular series began taking to social media to share their thoughts on Supergirl coming to an end, and reflect on the great times they shared on the set. It seems like everyone involved with Supergirl has had nothing but positive things to say about their experience, and that includes director Kevin Smith, who helmed multiple episodes of the series.

On Sunday night, Smith appeared on a new episode of his Fatman Beyond talk series alongside co-host Marc Bernardin. When the subject of Supergirl's ending came up, Smith explained that he had an incredible time while working on the show, that it was one of the best experiences of his life.

"Working on that show was some of the best times I've had in my life, professionally and personally," Smith said. "I'm so glad that show exists. I loved it, before I directed on it, just thought, 'God, her relationship with her sister is so beautiful.'"

Smith went on to talk about the show's star, Melissa Benoist, complimenting the constant professionalism and joy she brings to the set.

"Such a great show. She is such a great person," he continued. "Honestly, the light of the fucking world. As a number one on a show, who works literally every day and every scene because you're the titular character, and sometimes they hoist you up on wires because you have to be on a green screen... she always had a smile on her face. She's always wonderful and gracious."

Benoist also shared memories of a wonderful experience working on Supergirl over the past few years.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless," Benoist wrote in the post. "She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful."

Are you looking forward to the final season of Supergirl on The CW? Let us know in the comments!