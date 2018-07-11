10 Shows That Will Help Kim Kardashian Love TV Again

This is an open letter to former TV lover Kimberly Kardashian West.

For a few months now, our professional relationship has consisted of you existing normally/posting the daily goings-on in your life on social media only for us to write about it incessantly. It’s how the world, and the Internet, works and we love it.

There was one tweet however that gave us pause. It happened Monday night, when you revealed you were considering starting Handmaid’s Tale after many people had recommended it to you, while also writing that “There’s literally nothing on TV that I like.”

Too many people have suggested Handmaid’s Tale… I think I’m gonna start watching it. There’s literally nothing on TV that I like. 🤞🏼 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 10, 2018

While some of the faves we have in common, like This Is Us and Game of Thrones, are currently on hiatus, it would not be fair of us to not come to your aide in this time of need with a list of suggestions from the hundreds of amazing television shows that could bring joy to your life right now.

So, when you’re done with your Handmaid’s Tale viewing party, please check out these amazing series that will help you fall in love with TV once again.

Killing Eve

Starting with a pretty dark show because it is truly one of the best new series on television this year.

With a cast led by Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy) and newcomer Jodie Comer, this show about a secret agent hunting down a psychotic (and at-times hilarious) serial killer will be the most fun you’ve had binge-watching a show in a long time.

Season 1 is currently available on demand, with Hulu securing exclusive rights to stream it later this year. Season 2 is already in the works on BBC America.

Cloak & Dagger

If you only watch one superhero TV show ever, Kim, let it be Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger.

Set in the mysterious city of New Orleans, the series follows two teenagers who acquire superpowers and become slowly entangled in a romantic relationship, which only becomes more complicated as they find out their powers work best when they are together.

New episodes of the new series air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform, and you can catch up on the first few episodes on Hulu or on the Freeform app.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

If you say there is nothing on TV that you like, but haven’t given Marvelous Mrs. Maisel a try, it’s honestly not your fault.

The Golden Globe-winning comedy series is an underdog for the Emmys this year, and an unforgettable story about a 1950’s housewife who finds herself accidentally thriving in the the world of stand-up comedy. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry and you will thank us before you stream the season finale.

The show’s first season is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. Season 2 is currently in production.

Big Brother

Being the queen of reality television probably doesn’t motivate you to watch other unscripted series, but you just seem like you would be obsessed with Big Brother.

Though you’ve probably heard about this 20-seasons-old competition series, we think you should be tuning in for the latest season — currently airing Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS — with its technology-inspired twists and turns, including one of the contestants transforming into a robot during week one.

You can catch up on this season, as well as tune in to the very addicting live feeds on CBS All Access.

Pose

How could you say there’s nothing on TV that you like when Pose is airing it’s first season right now?

Set in 1987, the series follows a group of iconic women living in New York City during the rise of Trump-era luxury, the downtown social and literary scene, as well as a great focus on the world of ball culture. Led by trans women of color both on-camera and behind the scenes, you won’t regret giving this FX drama a chance.

All released episodes of Pose are currently available on demand or on the FX app, with new installments airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on FX.

GLOW

Pretty much everyone with a Netflix account is talking about GLOW right now, and we are surprised you haven’t jumped on the bandwagon.

The comedy series — set in the 1980s during the early days of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling — just released its second season, further establishing itself as a cult favorite for the streaming giant.

The first two seasons are available to stream now on Netflix.

Queen Sugar

Love the twists, turns and family drama of This Is Us, let me tell you why Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar is the show for you.

This series about three siblings — a journalist and activist, a basketball wife who leaves her life in Los Angeles for a small town in Louisiana and a single father — who see their lives change dramatically after the death of their sugar cane farmer father is way too good to be ignored.

The first two seasons of Queen Sugar are available to stream on Hulu, with season three episodes available on demand and new installments airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on OWN.

Shades of Blue

We know you are good friends with Jennifer Lopez, so you have to give her underrated NBC police drama a little love.

Lopez plays single mother and NYPD detective Harlee Santos, who is forced to work for the FBI’s anti-corruption task force, while dealing with her own dramatic personal and financial issues.

The third and final season of the series is airing Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, with every episode available to stream on NBC.com and the NBC app (and Lopez’s World of Dance is also a fun watch on Tuesdays).

Sharp Objects

We are not sure if you watched Big Little Lies (but if you haven’t, please do it is great), but HBO has done it again in 2018 with the TV adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s novel.

Amy Adams gives one of the best performances of her career in this dark miniseries about a journalist sent back to her hometown to report on mysterious deaths and disappearances, bringing back painful memories from her childhood. It’s weird, oddly-paced but Amy Adams’ hair on the show should be your next ‘do experiment.

The first episode of Sharp Objects is available to stream on HBOGo, and new episodes air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Summer is the perfect time to binge on a comedy you maybe overlooked for a long time, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine is definitely worth it.

The show got a burst of press after it was canceled by Fox, only to be rescued by NBC in the last minute. The drama has introduced a surge of new fans for the sitcom set in a police station featuring a hilarious cast led by Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher.

All five seasons are currently available to stream on Hulu with season 6 expected to premiere in 2019 on NBC.

You’re welcome Kim, you’re welcome.

Bonus: Claws

OK, Kim, we have to include one more because we’re still in disbelief that there’s NOTHING on TV that you like right now.

Niecy Nash is serving us weekly shockers, laughs and amazingness during season 2 of this TNT drama series. The show follows five manicurists working at a Nail Artisan salon in Florida, as they try to live in the traditionally male world of organized crime. There’s nothing like this show on TV right now, and you would love it.

Season 1 of Claws is available to stream on Hulu, with season 2 episodes available on demand with new hours airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

Again Kim, you’re welcome!