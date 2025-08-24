King of the Hill’s Revival Almost Gave Hank a Brand New Job

One of the biggest changes for Hank Hill in the new King of the Hill season now streaming with Hulu was the fact that he’s now retired, but it turns out that the creative team behind the revival series almost ended up giving Hank an entirely new job instead. King of the Hill fans now well enough by now that Hank loved working in the original series, and loved propane more than his family on certain occasions in the past. So it was undoubtedly a huge shake up to see a Hank who has a lot more time on his hand in his retirement.

It was revealed in King of the Hill Season 14 that Hank had been working with the Aramco base in Saudi Arabia on “Arabian propane and propane accessories” to earn enough money to go into retirement as of the new series. As showrunner Saladin K. Patternson revealed to Popverse, the creative team behind the series had debated whether or not they were going to fully retire Hank, bring him back to Strickland Propane, or even give him a new job entirely.

King of the Hill Almost Gave Hank New Job

Hulu

“Some of the interesting debates that we had in terms of figuring out what we wanted to see, things like, how retired is Hank,” Patterson stated. “Do we want Hank to have a new job, do we want Hank to try something else, or is he really going to try to fully embrace retirement? Do we want to still see him at Strictland Propane?” But the real focus of the new revival was to change the characters, but still keep them familiar in a way that fans of the original series would hope to see with all of their returns. “It was really more knowing that fans wanted to see these characters, and see the characters that they loved, but we wanted to take advantage of the fact that we age things up and have fun with what makes sense for these characters to be doing now. A lot of that still had to be discussed and decided on.”

As Patterson continued, he explained that this was where the true difficulty of King of the Hill‘s revival really kicked in, “When you’re doing a revival like this or whether we’re bringing another show back, you always have to kind of figure out, why now. And part of the why now question is what are we going to give people different than what they saw before. But then at the same time, you have to keep things consistent so that people see and recognize the show that they knew and loved.” And given its success with fans thus far, the team has definitely hit the nail on the head.

Is King of the Hill Season 15 Going to Happen?

Hulu

King of the Hill has yet to confirm any future plans with Hulu as of this time. Season 14 has been one of the most successful revivals of the modern era, and its streaming launch was the most watched original animated series premieres of the last five years. This success with the streamer certainly warrants a new season, but it has yet to be announced as of this time. But those behind the scenes have teased work on an additional season.

Patterson has teased fans about tributes to missing characters that didn’t come to fruition in this first batch of episodes, so it seems like there is another season at least in the works at the moment. Hulu just needs to confirm its exists if there is another season, and it would go a long way with fans who want to see more of this new era explored.

