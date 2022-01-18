King of the Hill Revival News has Fans Thrilled, I Tell Ya What

After some years of teasing and talks of more, King of the Hill creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge have announced their reviving the iconic animated series. The news came from the pair in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter where they revealed the forming of their new animation company, Bandera Entertainment. The new version of King of the Hill will be just one of a host of animated shows from the production house, but fans of the 13-season animated sitcom saw news of the show’s return and immediately took to social media to shout about its return and pitch ideas for a modern version of the show.
Daniels previously revealed in a conversation with ComicBook.com that a previously pitched reboot was not picked up by FOX. “Well, Mike and I got together a couple of years ago, and came up with a reboot for King of the Hill,” Daniels revealed in 2020. “At the time, I think that Fox didn’t want to go ahead with this, at the level that it probably deserved. We thought that they would be excited to just order it.”
Series writer Brent Forrester previously spilled the beans on the revival in a Reddit AMA, saying last summer: “The Trump administration made it suddenly very relevant again. The characters have all aged 15 years. The project is sooooo good. Okay I’ve said too much :)”.
You can read the full reactions to the King of the Hill revival below!