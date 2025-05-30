King of The Hill Revival Shares First Official Look At Adult Bobby

It’s been no secret that the King of The Hill revival would be bringing back Bobby Hill as an adult for the Hulu series. Taking place years after the original series, the upcoming animated show will see Bobby working at a restaurant at twenty-one years of age. While there have been leaks in the past when it comes to what “Adult Bobby” will look like, Hulu has shared the first official look at Bobby and also featured both Peggy and Hank in their older years. The revival’s intro is now online and not only do we see the older characters, it seems that some things have changed in Arlen, Texas since viewers last visited.

The new opening theme for The King of The Hill revival shows that Hank and his family apparently didn’t stick around in Arlen during the entirety of the time following the original series finale. Set to arrive on August 4th this summer, it appears as though the Hill clan will be returning for the first time in years to their Texas home. Now where they had been previously and what they’ve been up to remains a mystery but it’s clear that The King of The Hill revival has some major surprises up its sleeves. You can check out the new intro below.

Better than an Alamo and almost as good as propane. An all new season of #KingOfTheHill drops Aug 4th on Hulu and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/U8wAkHHg7E — kingofthehill (@kingofthehill) May 30, 2025

Bobby’s New Career Path

Last year, King of the Hill voice actor Grey DeLisle shared an unexpected first look at adult Bobby Hill with a blurb that examined his status as a chef, “Chef Bobby Hill has loved food his whole life. From weeknights around the dinner table eating his mom’s ‘Spa-Peggy and Meatballs,’ to overindulging in lutefisk at church potlucks, to celebrations with family and friends at Luly’s Cafeteria, food and the people it’s enjoyed with are the foundation of his best memories.”

Also last year, Bobby’s voice actor Pamela Adlon shared thoughts on her character’s return while also confirming that a second season of the revival is in the works, “We’re in the second season [creating] the reboot, and Bobby is 21. He’s a chef in a fusion restaurant in Dallas. And it’s been incredible. It’s just been really fun. I think it’s been freakier for Mike and Greg to think about Bobby going from 12 to being 21 and having a relationship and being a person. But don’t we all go through that with our kids and our friends’ kids? It is shocking when I see my friends’ kids and they’re all grown up. And I’m like, ‘Wait a second, what just happened?’ So, it’s just a little bit of a mess.“ Clearly, Bobby has changed quite a bit since last we saw him.

