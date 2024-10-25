King of the Hill Revival Shares First Look at Adult Bobby (& He Has a Job Hank Might Hate)

King of the Hill is now in the works on a new revival series with Hulu, and the first look at Bobby Hill’s future as an adult has been revealed. King of the Hill will be coming to Hulu in the future with a brand new series set years after the events of the original series. While concrete details have been shared here and there from members of the staff and cast, King of the Hill has yet to fully reveal what fans can hope to see from its big comeback. But what is certain is that each of the characters have been aged up several years.

With Bobby Hill voice actor Pamela Adlon (who is returning for the new King of the Hill series) previously teasing fans with the fact that Bobby has been aged up to 21 years old (which means the new series takes place about eight years since the events of the original), the first look at the now adult Bobby has been revealed on social media by actress Grey DeLisle, who could be playing a role in the new series. This first look at Bobby not only reveals his new design (which you can also find here as spotted by @ToonHive on X), but that he’s become a chef in the future. A chef who cooks with charcoal especially, however, and that might be a problem for Hank.

First look at adult Bobby Hill in the ‘King of the Hill’ reboot.



What’s Bobby’s Future Career?

After finding a love of cooking through barbecue with Bill Dauterive, success with Home Economics class, and really loving meat in the final episode of the series, the first look at Bobby’s future reveals that he’s become a professional chef who specializes in crafting fusion cuisine. The first look includes a special biography that ties it all together with such, “Chef Bobby Hill has loved food his whole life. From weeknights around the dinner table eating his mom’s ‘Spa-Peggy and Meatballs,’ to overindulging in lutefisk at church potlucks, to celebrations with family and friends at Luly’s Cafeteria, food and the people it’s enjoyed with are the foundation of his best memories.”

It turns out that while Bobby has become a professional chef, he’s actually become a robata chef — which refers to robatayaki, a cooking style where food is cooked primarily over charcoal with barbecue like techniques. So while it’s clear his love of barbecue and meat led him down this path over becoming a potential comedian, it’s also a cooking technique with an ingredient that Hank actively dislikes. As Hank spent the first series defending the use of propane as a heating agent over charcoal (“Taste the meat, not the heat”), this could be what still separates Hank and Bobby despite the two loving barbecue and food so much.

Hank and Bobby Still Might Not Get Along

Bobby becoming a robata chef could still mean he’s found a way to incorporate propane into his future cooking, but it’s likely that Bobby is doing his own thing. One of the big aspects of the original series was that Hank and Bobby might not always see eye to eye, but there are elements of both of their lives that still bring them together. Bobby’s new way of doing things shook the traditional and more socially conservative Hank, but Hank was usually willing to meet his son halfway.

King of the Hill’s series finale ended in a perfect way as the two finally found something they could both enjoy, so it’s even more special that Bobby was ultimately able to turn barbecue into a future career. But his style of doing so is still likely going to shake Hank as Bobby is using fusion and other off the wall techniques, and the more conservative Hank will have to just get used to it. This could end up being one of the main hooks for the new King of the Hill series, hopefully coming to Hulu within 2025-2026.