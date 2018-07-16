Kurt Sutter Reveals New ‘Mayans MC’ Poster

Kurt Sutter has revealed a brand new Mayans MC poster, ahead of the debut of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff in September.

The intricately designed poster features an artist-rendering of Mayans MC star J. D. Pardo, who plays Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes in the series.

“One kutte, one club. Season 1 of @mayansfx premiers September 4,” Sutter wrote in a caption on the post.

A number of Sutter’s Twitter followers and fans have commented on the new poster, with many saying that it has them even more excited about the new series.

“Can’t wait to watch this finally been waiting since SOA ended,” one follower said.

“Absolutely cannot wait! My man, you are great,” another user gushed.

The new poster was also shared on the official Mayans MC Twitter account, along with a caption that reads in-part, “A brotherhood thicker than blood.”

Many Sons of Anarchy fans who are hyped for the new series have commented there as well.

“I am excited to see how this mythology plays out,” one fan commented.

“Waiting not so patiently,” someone else joked.

Earlier in 2018, Sutter spoke about the direction of Mayans MC, as well as his plans and hopes, saying that he would like to see it honor the legacy of Sons of Anarchy while at the same time paving its own way.

“My job is to transition the mythology from Sons and honor that,” explained Sutter. “We want to acknowledge where we came from and those fans and balance that with a show that’s original and different and doesn’t feel like a Latino version of Sons of Anarchy.”

The new series will pick up following the events of the Sons of Anarchy series finale, and focus on the Mayans Motorcycle Club chapter that operates on the California/Mexico border.

In addition to Pardo, the show will also star Edward James Olmos, Jacqueline Obradors, Antonio Jaramillo, Richard Cabral, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, and Danny Pino. It will also mark the return of Emilio Rivera, who played Mayans President Marcus Alvarez on Sons of Anarchy.

Mayans MC debuts on FX on Sept. 4, 2018.