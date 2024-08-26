Yellowstone Sequel Series The Madison Casts Lost Star Matthew Fox

The Yellowstone sequel series The Madison is still taking big steps forward, with the latest update being LOST star Matthew Fox joining the cast. Fox will play a character named “Paul” who is described as being a “self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors,” but given Fox’s past roles, there’s more likely a darker (or more complex) character behind that initial description. Matthew Fox joins lead actors Michelle Pfeiffer and Patrick J. Adams (Suits), who were previously announced for the show – as well as co-stars Elle Chapman (A Man Called Otto) and Beau Garrett (The Good Doctor).

The plot of The Madison has been described as “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.” It’s been kept intentionally vague, as the original Yellowstone series still has to wrap its final stretch of episodes this fall. While there has been no official confirmation from Paramount or Yellowstone creator Tayor Sheridan, speculation and details like a working title of “2024” have pointed at the sequel series indeed being set after the events of the current series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There has been no information given about who Michelle Pfeiffer is playing in The Madison, which could mean it’s a role that (again) could have a significant connection to the ending of Yellowstone. In the case of Patrick J. Adams, we got the vague character description that he will be playing a man named Russell McIntosh, “who has followed the life path set before him from the start.”

(MILD SPOILERS) The finale of Yellowstone Season 5 (Part I) aired back in November of 2022. The Dutton Family was officially coming apart at the seams, as Patriarch John Dutton III (Kevin Costner) tried to hold onto his power as Governor of Montana, even though his adopted son Jamie (Wes Bentley) schemed to supplant him in the Governor’s office. Caught in the middle, John’s daughter Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) tried to push her father into murdering her brother – while Jamie looked to hiring professional killers to take out his family.

However it plays out, it already seems like the Dutton Family is headed for a tragic fall of Shakespearean proportions, which could be exactly the kind of “grief” mentioned in the synopsis for The Madison – or perhaps the downfall of the Duttons has more to do with that “human connection” between the Dutton’s and these new characters.

Yellowstone Season 5 – Part 2 will premiere on November 10th on Paramount Network.

Source: THR